Reaction: Halilhodzic sacking turns heads

It’s been a rough week for coaches at the upper level of the Japanese – and by extension, Asian – game with the reigning ACL champions, Urawa, axing their leading man a week ago and now the biggest name of them all has fallen as Vahid Halilhodzic was finally shown the door from his post with the Japan national side.

Whilst neither decision was surprising – and indeed was clearly the best way to proceed – the timing and response certainly was.

In the case of Urawa it had become patently clear barely a matter of weeks into the reign of the former assistant, Takafumi Hori, that he couldn’t turn the struggling side into the kind of powerhouse that the club’s hierarchy and supporters demand.

History shows that he did lead them to the ACL title but to say there was more than a slice of luck and a decent serve of negativity in the way that unfolded is an understatement.

Blown apart by Kawasaki in the first leg of the quarterfinals, only a calamitous series of tactical blunders following an early sending off in the second by Frontale saw Reds progress and they were then outplayed for much of the semis and the final despite grabbing narrow victories in each.

Defensively a shambles, with structural and organizational issues right across the pitch, Hori insisted in playing a host of players out of their natural roles and failed to spark a side littered with attacking riches; relying instead on the individual brilliance of Rafael Silva throughout the ACL before then allowing him to leave for the Chinese second division at the start of this current season.

Remarkably named as the AFC’s Coach of the Year after having overseen barely a dozen professional matches in his life – that’s a story for another day – the 50-year-old then proceeded to win only five of the 19 J.League matches he took charge of before being relieved of his duties earlier this month.

A host of names have been linked to that post and many of the same may be circling for the national job after Halilhodzic was shown the door on Monday afternoon following a protracted period of poor performances and growing whispers that his methods weren’t appreciated by the bulk of the playing group.

These issues were evident to many as far back as 18 months ago and it’s perplexing why the JFA didn’t act much earlier than they finally have. Speaking to me last year after a home World Cup qualifier, defender Maya Yoshida described Halilhodzic as a ‘lunatic’ and it’s understood that the playing group had grown tired of the lengthy analysis sessions that they were forced to endure as well as the less than personable manner that the coach had in dealing with the group – many of whom he was consistently and openly critical of.

It was put to me by several well connected sources more than a year ago that the hierarchy was waiting for the right moment to make the decision to part ways with the Bosnian and they were handed several ideal opportunities to do so.

By all reports they were set to do so should the team have fallen to Iraq in World Cup qualification back in June but the coach was saved by a 1-1 draw on that occasion yet after back-to-back losses in November against Brazil and Belgium where the team continued to go backwards it was abundantly clear that something had to change.

Still, through a sketchy East Asian Cup showing at home the JFA refused to yield before finally being left with little choice after two more tepid displays late last month in a draw with Mali and a loss to Ukraine.

The common view holds that sacking a coach barely two months out from a World Cup is not likely the best way forward but under Halilhodzic it was long ago clear that the team stood little chance of getting out of the group.

Indeed, that was cited by Kozo Tashima as part of the reason for the firing, with the JFA President telling reporters that he’d made the move to give Japan a better chance of reaching the Round of 16 in Russia.

What was unspoken is that by appointing a local coach, former Gamba Osaka boss Akira Nishino, that many of the issues in and around the playing group will also quickly be solved.

Under Halilhodzic many of the team’s most marketable stars, led by Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki, had either been long on the outer or jettisoned completely and there was a sense that the ‘allure’ of the team – and likely the JFA’s bottom line – had suffered as a result.

All three of that trio was far from certainties to be on the plane to Russia and under a local coach you can now get short odds that all will, and will likely be starters to be boot.

Does anyone with even scant knowledge of global football think that Nishino is the best person on the entire planet to lead Japan to success in Russia? That if the JFA had been mulling over this decision for as long as the poor results continued to mount that they hadn’t been pursuing other big name foreign coaches including the likes of a Marcelo Bielsa? Or does this appointment mark a ‘safe’ route for the JFA to cut ties with a coach that alienated not only the playing group but also a large chunk of the usually pliant domestic media as well as several of their key sponsors as he haggled for whopping ‘appearance fees’ for various TV spots and other associated sponsorship agreements?

In short, is it a decision made purely on football grounds or for other associated issues in and around the ‘national setup?’ What the move clearly does mean though is an undoing of much of the past four years of preparation but at least Nishino knows the pool of potential players inside out and with a mandate that runs only until the World Cup campaign ends he can immediately focus on the short term task at hand.

Longer term, Japan must try and find stability and end a period that’s been marked by a string of poor – and questionably arranged – appointments and a good place to do that will be in getting the right person for the job as soon as the Russian adventure ends ahead of the Asian Cup next January.