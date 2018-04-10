Marko Kraljevic and Aidil Sharin on FAS shortlist for Singapore role

Singapore Premier League coaches Aidil Sharin and Marko Kraljevic are understood to be on the Football Association of Singapore’s shortlist to become the next Singapore national team head coach.

The hunt is on for the next Singapore national team head coach after V. Sundram Moorthy stepped down on Monday, April 9 from the Lions hot seat.

Sundram Moorthy endured a difficult tenure with the Lions since taking the job in May 2016 and failed to take Singapore past the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup group stage, as well as a bottom-placed finish in Group E of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

With the Young Lions sitting top of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) standings, the obvious choice will be for Fandi Ahmad to step in.

Singapore manager steps down ⚽ BREAKING NEWS ⚽Singapore National team boss V.Sundram Moorthy has stepped down. What next for the Lions? Posted by FOX SPORTS Asia on Monday, 9 April 2018

However, sources close to the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) told FOX Sports Asia that two other SPL coaches are being considered for the role.

Balestier Khalsa FC’s Marko Kraljevic and Home United FC tactician Aidil Sharin are understood to be the other candidates on the shortlist to take charge of the Lions in the interim until the end of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

Kraljevic guided the Tigers to a seventh-place finish last season despite working on a shoestring budget while Aidil took the Protectors to third spot along with a qualifying berth in the 2018 AFC Cup.

The former was named S.League Coach Of The Year in 2014 when he won the Singapore Cup with Balestier and was also a supposed candidate for the national team job before Sundram Moorthy was appointed.