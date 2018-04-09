V. Sundram Moorthy steps down as Head Coach of Singapore

V. Sundram Moorthy has agreed to leave his position as Head Coach of National Team.



Singapore are searching for a new national team head coach after V. Sundram Moorthy decided to step down from the position following talks with the Football Association of Singapore on Monday April 9.

The former LionsXII tactician took the job in May 2016 and has had a difficult time on the international stage with the Lions.

“It has been an honour to have been given the opportunity to lead the National Team,” Sundram Moorthy said in a statement released by the Football Association of Singapore.

“It has been an incredible learning experience for me and I have fond memories of working with the players and my colleagues at the FAS.

“I am also grateful to the support given by the FAS Council, the players as well as the fans, and I wish the team the very best as they go on to prepare for the ASEAN Football Federation Suzuki Cup later this year.”

Singapore broke a 13-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over Maldives last month before closing out their AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 loss to Chinese Taipei which saw them finish bottom of Group E.

Singapore manager steps down ⚽ BREAKING NEWS ⚽Singapore National team boss V.Sundram Moorthy has stepped down. What next for the Lions? Posted by FOX SPORTS Asia on Monday, 9 April 2018

Warriors FC midfielder Emmeric Ong, who received his first national team call-up under Sundram Moorthy and subsequently went on to play twice for the Lions was shocked by the news as it filtered through.

“It came as a shock reading that Coach Sundram will be leaving,” Ong said. “Both of my international caps came under him and I will always be grateful for the opportunities he gave me.

“To be able to play for the nation has always been my dream and Coach Sundram allowed me to fulfil it. I’ve learned much from my time with the national team thus far and I wish him all the best in his next coaching role.”

FAS President Mr Lim Kia Tong thanked Sundram Moorthy for his contributions and explained that he understood the task was a demanding one from the get go.

“Sundram has for many years been one of Singapore’s biggest football personalities. The role of the Head Coach of our National Team is a demanding task and we recognise that Sundram gave his all in that role. We extend our appreciation to Sundram for his contributions to the National Team and wish him all the best as he pursues other opportunities.” said Mr Lim.

The FAS stated that they will make an announcement at a later date for Sundram Moorthy’s successor.