Japan sack Vahid Halilhodzic two months before World Cup

Japan have parted ways with coach Vahid Halilhodzic just over two months before they begin their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign against Colombia.

In a shocking move announced at a press conference on Monday afternoon, the Japan Football Association (JFA) announced that they have replaced Halilhodzic with Akira Nishino, who was previously chief of the organisation’s technical committee.

While Japan’s recent results have been far from flattering, the decision to sack Halilhodzic still comes as quite a surprise considering how soon the World Cup is.

All 3 (now ex) coaches from the same AFC World Cup Qualification group: Japan, Saudi Arabia and Australia have either been sacked or quit their job.

❌Bert Van Marwijk 🇸🇦

❌Ange Postecolgu 🇦🇺

❌Vahid Halilhodzic 🇯🇵 — Football Roos (@football_roos) April 9, 2018

Since the conclusion of their qualification campaign for the tournament, the Samurai Blue have won just three of their last ten outings.

Two of those were games which they were expected to win against DPR Korea and China at last year’s EAFF E-1 Football Championship, a competition in which they also succumbed to an embarrassing 4-1 loss to Korea Republic.

While defeats like last November’s against Brazil and Belgium would have been understandable, it has been insipid performances in draws against the likes of Haiti and Mali that raised serious questions over Halilhodzic and how the Japanese would fare at Russia 2018.

As manager of Gamba Osaka from 2002 to 2011, Nishino turned the team from also-rans into perennial title contenders – winning the J.League in 2005, the AFC Champions League in 2008, and various other cup competitions. Gamba finished third at the FIFA Club World Cup in 2008. — Ben Mabley（ベン・メイブリー） (@BenMabley) April 9, 2018

Nishino, a former international midfielder, is best known for his decade with Gamba Osaka, who won the J1 League title, the AFC Champions League, two Emperor’s Cups and the J.League Cup with him at the helm.

JFA chairman Kozo Tashima further revealed that Nishino is in the midst of putting together his coaching team and will be fronting the media later this week.

Tashima: We want to improve our chances of winning at the WC even if by 1-2%. We decided to pick the staffer who has seen the team the most. — Dan Orlowitz (@aishiterutokyo) April 9, 2018

Japan have been drawn in Group H at the World Cup and will vie with Colombia, Poland and Senegal for a place in the knockout round.