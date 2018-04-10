Fab4: CV11’s new boots, double agony for Aung Thu and Ko Ko

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to in Malaysia and Thailand.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero

After turning in a #LIT performance in last weekend 4-2 trashing of Port FC, Police Tero striker Aung Thu was outshone this week by Bangkok Glass’ Frederic Mendy as the Silver Shields Dragons succumbed to a 4-1 defeat to the Rabbits.

The 21-year-old Myanmar international, who played the full 90 minutes, was given a masterclass lesson by the Rabbits’ Brazilian striker – who was unplayable as he scored a goal early in the second half and turned provider for Mario Gjurovski and Thitipan Puangchan goals.

Police Tero did claw one back through Michael N’dri in the 76th minute, but Bangkok Glass midfielder Toti wrapped up the scoring in injury-time!

With nine games gone, Police Tero sit in 15th place with seven points.

Aung Thu will be given an opportunity to add to his four-goal tally when fellow strugglers Ubon UMT come around to the Boonyachinda Stadium this Wednesday.

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United

History repeated itself for Chiangrai United on Saturday as the Beetles managed their second 1-0 win in a row over Pattaya United.

Like against Bangkok United in the week before, Brazilian defender Victor Cardozo was the unlikely hero – scoring early on in the fourth minute to hand the Chiang Rai-based outfit all three points!

While it was second time lucky for the ninth-placed side, Chiangrai’s striker Kyaw Ko Ko wasn’t so lucky.

Coming on as a sub in the 76th minute, the 25-year-old sustained a cruciate ligament tear after being kicked by Dolphins defender Sarawut Kanlayanabandit.

Ko Ko is expected to be out for the rest of the 2018 season and the Beetles will have to prepare for their midweek fixture away against Air Force Central without the Burmese attacker.

We wish Kyaw Ko Ko a speedy recovery from all of us at FOX Sports Asia.

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and PKNP FC

Looks like Keo Sokpheng is gonna have to wait a little bit later to make his return to the pitch.

The Cambodian striker, who started and remained on the bench throughout, was forced to watch Felda United’s forward Thiago Fernandes net the only goal in the 49th minute to give the Fighters a 1-0 win over PKNP FC in their FA Cup quarterfinals first-leg match.

With the return leg in two weeks’ time, there is still a chance for the Ipoh-based side and Sokpheng to pull off a comeback at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium to keep their silverware dreams alive!

But before that, the 26-year-old will be called into action when the Malaysia Super League resumes this weekend when 10th-placed PKNP play host to Perak. Sokpheng has scored one goal so far this season.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Pahang FA

After unveiling his own customised CV11 football boots last week, Chan Vathanaka finally tested out his new kicks in Pahang’s FA Cup quarterfinal first-leg tie with Johor Darul Ta’zim. #pumpedupkicks

It looked like the Cambodian forward is still getting used to his new black boots, as he was unable to find the back of the Southern Tigers’ net.

The Elephants also had Mohamadou Sumareh’s second-half goal chalked off for offside as the match finished 0-0. The second leg will take place at the Larkin Stadium in a fortnight.

CV11 will be raring to go at Johor again, but will have to navigate past Kuala Lumpur first in the Malaysia Super League as second-placed Pahang look to keep up the pace with league leaders JDT. The two sides are separated by two points with five games gone.