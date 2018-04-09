Every week, FOX Sports Asia brings you the top five goals from Thai League 1 but of course, you can always tell us your choices.

So without further ado, here are the top five goals from Week 09.

1. Robson Fernandes (Bangkok United)

Port FC 0-3 Bangkok United

Picking out teammate Robson Fernandes with a defence-splitting pass in the 28th minute, Bangkok United midfielder Sanrawat Dechmitr was the provider as the Brazilian forward took his time to slot past opposing goalkeeper Rattanai Songsangchan.

The 26-year-old, who has scored four times so far, scored the second goal in the Angels 3-0 win over Port.

The win was Bangkok United’s first win in three matches and they are seventh in the table with 15 points.

2. Sumanya Purisay (Bangkok United)

Port FC 0-3 Bangkok United

Bangkok United midfielder Sumanya Purisay sure knows how to score spectacular goals!

The 32-year-old, who was on the receiving end of Sanrawat’s through pass, struck a long-range effort from well outside the penalty area in the 62nd minute.

The Angels’ Brazilian duo Everton and Robson Fernandes scored the other two goals in their 3-0 win over Port on Saturday.

3. Frederic Mendy (Bangkok Glass)

Bangkok Glass 4-1 Police Tero

Bangkok Glass striker Frederic Mendy was on fire in his side’s 4-1 dismantling of Police Tero on Saturday night. The 29-year-old, who had a hand in two goals, got himself on the scoresheet a minute after half-time.

Controlling an over-the-top ball from strike partner Surachart Sareepim, Mendy was steadfast in holding off challenges from Silver Shields Dragons duo Lee Jeong-geun and Wichan Nantasri before tucking the ball away in the bottom right corner for his fourth goal of the season.

With this victory, the Rabbits now have 11 points and are 13th in the table. They face fourth-placed Sukhothai on Wednesday at the Thung Thalay Luang Stadium.

4. Heberty (Muangthong United)

Muangthong United 4-0 Navy FC

Navy FC must have found Muangthong’s striker Heberty unplayable after he scored a brace and created one goal as the Kirins ran out 4-0 winners.

The Brazilian had the ball glued to his feet, after linking up with teammate Tristan Do, as he got past Navy midfielder Prapart Rattanadee’s challenge with a clever bit of skill before volleying the ball home into the bottom right corner in the 39th minute.

Muangthong United, who was without the suspended midfielder Charyl Chappuis, moves up to third place and face Suphanburi at home on Wednesday.

5. Heberty (Muangthong United)

Muangthong United 4-0 Navy FC

Kirins’ two-goal hero Heberty struck his third goal of the season in the 4-0 win over Navy FC.

The 29-year-old Brazilian put away a picture-perfect freekick in the 84th minute – hitting a curling effort into the top right corner which Navy keeper Intharat Apinyakun got a hand to, but ultimately failed to keep it out.

With this loss, Navy FC dropped to 14th and travel to the Khao Plong Stadium in midweek to face Chainat Hornbill.