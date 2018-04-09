Nazliazmi Nasir stakes claim to keep Selangor job on a permanent basis

After two resounding victories and improved individual performance, Nazliazmi could be the best man for the Selangor FA job.

Selangor caretaker coach Nazliazmi Nasir will be out to secure his position on a permanent basis after guiding the Red Giants to a 3-0 win over Kuala Lumpur in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

A brace from Spanish forward Rufino Segovia and a Willian Pacheco strike gave the Klang Valley giants enough breathing space over Kuala Lumpur, who saw Guilherme De Paula sent off for punching Abdul Halim Zainal.

The two-legged tie is not over, but even Nazliazmi knows that overturning such a big deficit will be a tall order for Selangor’s derby rivals.

“Of course Kuala Lumpur will give us a tough fight in the second leg, but I am confident that my players can keep this momentum going in our upcoming matches,” said Nazliazmi.

“We will not take anything for granted though. They did well even with 10 men.”

Selangor travel to face Kedah FA next on Friday (April 13), and Nazliazmi knows another victory would boost his credentials to the management.

After head coach P.Maniam was ‘rested’ on March 14, Nazliazmi was given the nod and did well to steer the team to a 3-1 win over Terengganu in his first game as head coach.

With Kedah also dealing with management uncertainty, this could be an ideal opportunity for him to capitalize on.

The Red Eagles have also ‘rested’ their head coach Ramon Marcote after just five games, and handed over the reins to interim Nidzam Adzha.

The inter-politicking situation at the northern club is far worse than at Selangor, and it could affect the team’s performances on the pitch.

But for Selangor, things are looking better and more players are starting to make an impact.

Amri Yahyah was at his best with three assists against Kuala Lumpur, and the captain’s outstanding performance is also bringing out the best in his teammates.

Indonesian playmaker Evan Dimas is starting to justify why Selangor broke the bank to sign him, and Pacheho has also improved after his dodgy performances in defence at the season start.

All of these improvements boil down to Nazliazmi’s changes, and he now looks the best bet to continue helming Selangor.