Thai League: Muangthong cruise past Navy; Prachuap win again

Muangthong United climbed into third spot in Thai League 1 on Sunday after claiming a 4-0 win over Navy at the SCG Stadium.

Playing in a more advanced role than his usual deployment of right-back, Tristan Do got the hosts on their way in the 19th minute when he was released by Heberty and smashed an emphatic effort into the roof of the net.

Seven minutes after the half-hour mark, Navy keeper Intharat Apinyakool flapped at a high ball to allow Ratchapol Nawanno to lash a volley home from a tight angle to make it 2-0.

Just two minutes later, the contest was effectively over as Do returned the favour to Heberty after linking up well with Suporn Peenagatapho; the Brazilian getting past Praphas Rattanadee with a clever piece of skill before drilling a low shot into the bottom corner.

And, with six minutes remaining, the rout was completed with Heberty on target once more, firing away a freekick from the edge of the box that took a nick off the wall before sailing beyond Intharat’s despairing dive.

Meanwhile, PT Prachuap moved three points clear of Sukhothai in second spot by beating them 1-0 at the Sam Ao Stadium.

Jonathan Ferreira Reis netted the only goal of the game after just eight minutes to ensure newly-promoted Prachuap continue their outstanding start to the campaign, as they currently lie four points behind leaders Buriram United.

Over at the Chonburi Stadium, Chonburi got back to winning ways as they beat Chainat Hornbill 2-0.

Kroekrit Thaweekarn broke the deadlock for the Sharks in the 34th minute with his third goal of the campaign, before Ciro struck five minutes later to make sure of the three points.

Finally, Air Force Central finally won their first game of the campaign at the 9th attempt as Jaycee Okwunwanne’s 75th-minute strike was enough for a 1-0 triumph at Nakhon Ratchasima.

Photo credit: SCG Muangthong United FC