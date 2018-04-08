Liga 1: Persib Bandung, Barito Putera notch first wins

Persib Bandung recorded their first win of the 2018 Indonesia Liga 1 campaign on Sunday as they beat Mitra Kukar 2-0 at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api.

Following a goalless first half, the deadlock was broken in the 53rd minute when Jonathan Bauman reacted quickest at a goalmouth scramble to bundle the ball over the line from a yard out.

Then, eight minutes later, Persib went on to seal the win as Oh In-kyun’s left-footed freekick from the edge of the box sailed over the wall and past a couple of bodies before nestling into the back of the net.

🎥 GOL! @persib. Tendangan bebas terukur dari Oh Inkyun membobol gawang Mitra Kukar yang dikawal oleh Yoo Jaehoon. Duel Korea 🇰🇷🇰🇷#PRSBvMITRA pic.twitter.com/1UyiiRxOTm — Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) April 8, 2018

Like Persib, Barito Putera were also victorious for the first time this season as they came from behind to beat Persebaya Surabaya 2-1 at the Gelora Bung Tomo.

It was the Persebaya who opened the scoring after 17 minutes when courtesy of a fine effort by Abu Rizal Maulana, who raced onto a neat chipped past before lashing a ferocious strike from a tight angle into the roof of the net.

However, the visitors equalised four minutes before the half-hour mark when a right-wing freekick from Nazar Nurzaidin was met by Douglas Packer with a powerful bullet header past Miswar Saputra.

🎥 CUPLIKAN PERTANDINGAN. Paulo Sitanggang membawa barito meraih poin penuh atas @persebayaupdate di stadion Gelora Bung Tomo.#PSBYvBRTO pic.twitter.com/D4DFSMt2jx — Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) April 8, 2018

And, in the 70th minute, the comeback was completed when Gavin Kwan Adsit broke free down the right and took Miswar out of the equation with his low cross, paving the way for Paulo Sitanggang to fire into the unguarded net for the winner.

Photo credit: Liga Indonesia