Faris, Safee hand PKNS FC advantage over Perak

PKNS FC will take a slender lead into the second leg of their Malaysia FA Cup quarter-final against Perak TBG after claiming a 2-1 win on Saturday.

PKNS took the lead at the Shah Alam Stadium in the 25th minute when Rafael Ramazotti and Mahali Jasuli combined to release Faris Ramli, who advanced on goal before bending a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

The visitors did show plenty of endeavour in search of an equaliser, although a mixture of poor finishing on their parts and determined defending by the hosts kept the score at 1-0.

Then, with two minutes remaining, PKNS hit on the counter with a quickly-taken freekick double their lead.

Having been fouled near the halfway line, Rafael Ramazotti immediately played a pass in search of Mahali Jasuli and opposition keeper Hafizul Hakim made the decision to race out of his box but was beaten to the ball.

Mahali then proceeded to float an inch-perfect cross to find substitute Safee Sali, who clinically sent a header into the back of the net.

But deep into injury-time, Perak were awarded a penalty when Nasir Basharudin was bundled over inside the box by K. Reuben, paving the way for Wander Luiz to convert from the spot and hand his side a lifeline ahead of the return encounter in a fortnight.

Saturday’s other games saw a Willian Pacheco strike and a double from Rufino Segovia hand Selangor a 3-0 triumph over Kuala Lumpur, while Thiago Augusto scored the only goal of the game in the 49th minute to help FELDA United beat PKNP FC 1-0.

PKNS FC: Shahril Saa’ri, K. Reuben, Rodney Akwensivie, Azmizi Azmi, P. Gunalan (K. Gurusamy 67′), Daniel Ting, Jonathan Acosta (Safee Sali 75′), Romel Morales, Mahali Jasuli, Faris Ramli (Khyril Muhymeen Zambri 82′), Rafael Ramazotti.

PERAK TBG: Hafizul Hakim, Amirul Azhan Aznan, Robert Cornthwaite, Shahrul Saad, Nazirul Naim, Leandro (Nizad Ayub 83′), Nasir Basharudin, D. Kenny Pallraj (Khairil Anuar), Wander Luiz, Nor Hakim Hassan (Nazrin Nawi 62′), Gilmar.

Photo credit: Perak TBG FC