Buriram United denied by Suphanburi; Bangkok United find form

Buriram United were denied victory for only the second time in nine Thai League 1 matches as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Suphanburi on Saturday.

It was Buriram who took the lead at the Suphanburi Provincial Stadium three minutes before halftime, when Edgar Silva met Sasalak Haiprakhon’s left-wing cross with a deft glancing header into the bottom corner.

But, five minutes into the second half, Romulo found the back of the net to equalise and ultimately earn Suphanburi a share of the spoils.

Still, despite the draw, Buriram continue to hold a healthy seven-point lead at the top of the table, although it could be reduced to four points should either PT Prachuap or Sukhothai emerge triumphant in their meeting on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bangkok United won for the first time in three matches as they beat Port 3-0 at the PAT Stadium.

Everton put the visitors ahead after nine minutes, before before Brazilian compatriot Robson doubled their side’s tally in the 28th minute.

Sumanya Purisay then struck two minutes after the hour mark – his 6th goal of the campaign from central midfield – to seal the victory for Bangkok United.

Over at the Leo Stadium, Bangkok Glass picked up a much-needed victory as they trounced fellow strugglers Police Tero 4-1.

The Glass Rabbits took the lead inside the opening two minutes when Frederic Mendy held off his man from a throw-in and made his way into the box, before sliding a pass across the face of goal for Mario Gjurovski to stab home.

Mendy then grabbed a goal of his own a minute after halftime, slotting past Nont Muangnam after latching onto an over-the-top ball and holding off challenges from both Lee Jeong-geun and Wichan Nantasri.

Bangkok Glass’ Guinea-Bissauan international was proving unstoppable and laid on his side’s third in the 58th minute, finding space down the left and playing in a cross that was calmly finished by Thitipan Puangchan.

Michael N’dri did pull one back for Police Tero in the 76th minute as he met Kitphom Bunsan’s left-wing delivery with a downward header into the back of the net.

But the hosts were always in control of proceedings and completed the rout in injury-time; Toti breaking free inside the box and firing away a low ball that was deflected past a hapless Nont.

For the second consecutive match, Brazilian centre-back Victor Cardozo was the hero for Chiangrai United as his fourth-minute winner helped them defeat Pattaya United 1-0.

Finally, second-half efforts by Bill and Kang Soo-il helped Ratchaburi Mitr Phol come from behind to win 2-1 at Ubon UMT United, who had originally took a 23rd-minute lead courtesy of Mark Hartmann’s third goal of the season.