Persipura stay unbeaten as Bali held once again

Persipura Jayapura maintained their unbeaten start to the 2018 Indonesia Liga 1 season after claiming a 2-0 win over PS TIRA on Saturday.

Hilton Moreira opened the scoring for Mutiara Hitam at the Mandala Stadium in the 15th minute before Gunansar Mandowen added a second a minute before the half-hour mark, which proved enough to seal maximum points for the hosts.

With the victory, Persipura have picked up seven points from their opening three matches and currently sit top of the table.

Meanwhile, Bali United’s unimpressive start to the campaign continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Perseru Serui, who picked up their first point in the process.

It initially looked as though Bali would be headed for victory at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium, after Muhammad Taufiq broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when he pounced on a loose ball inside the area and sent a low shot into the back of the net.

But, four minutes after the hour mark, Silvio Escobar capitalised after the hosts gave away possession outside their own box to finish past I Made Wardana and earn his side a share of the spoils.

Over at the Pamekasan Stadium, Madura United got back to winning ways with a 3-0 triumph over Sriwijaya.

Both sides struggled to find the breakthrough for much of the contest but Fabiano Beltrame finally handed his side the lead in the 83rd minute, escaping his marker to glance home Greg Nwokolo’s excellent freekick at the far post.

Zah Rahan Krangar doubled Madura’s lead two minutes later with a neat finish after being set up by Bayu Gatra, who rounded off the scoring in injury-time as he skipped past a couple of defenders before stroking a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Finally, Hari Nur Yulianto cancelled out Nikola Komazec’s opener to earn PSIS Semarang a 1-1 draw against defending champions Bhayangkara.

Photo credit: Liga Indonesia