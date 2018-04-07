JDT’s Raul Longhi slams referee decisions after Pahang stalemate

Raul Longhi believes that Johor Darul Ta’zim were let down by poor calls against Pahang FA in Kuantan.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) coach Raul Longhi was left to rue some controversial refereeing decisions in the goalless draw against Pahang in the FA Cup first leg quarterfinals on Friday.

Despite scoring goals for fun in their previous matches, both sides cancelled each out in front of a capacity crowd at Darul Makmur Stadium.

The draw certainly favours JDT ahead of the return leg at Larkin Stadium on April 20, but Longhi felt that the Southern Tigers could have taken more from this game if not for the official.

“Some calls from the referee had an influence to tonight’s game. We should have gotten a penalty in the first half for the late tackle on Safawi Rashid inside the area,” mulled Longhi.

“It also happened in the second half when (Ahmad) Hazwan Bakri was roughed in the penalty box, and third when the referee did not award the free-kick when Safawi was attacked on the counter attack.”

SAYA BERPUAS HATI DENGAN SEMUA PEMAIN YANG MENUNJUKKAN DISIPLIN YANG TINGGI DAN MENTALITI YANG BAGUS.Beberapa… Posted by JOHOR Southern Tigers on Friday, 6 April 2018

“Sometimes we need luck in a match, but some bad calls had its effects in tonight’s game.”

Chances were few and far between in this contest, with JDT playmaker Safiq Rahim coming closest through a free-kick that rattled the crossbar in the first half.

But the stalemate certainly paves the way for an open and end- to-end encounter in the return leg.

Longhi also emphasized that JDT are in the midst of beefing up their squad before the next transfer window in June.

“We have a few matches before the second transfer window open to build up our team. We will acquire the best player to maintain JDT’s quality.”

The 2016 FA Cup champions have already announced the capture of former Lyon forward Harry Novillo, who replaces Argentina striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

JDT are also planning to replace Luciano Figueroa with another striker in June, with the former Argentine forward slated to return to ambassadorial duties.

Longhi’s men will next travel to face Persija Jakarta in the AFC Cup on Tuesday, before returning to league action where they take on PKNS FC on Saturday.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook