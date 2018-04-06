Johor Darul Ta’zim and Pahang ready for Malaysia FA Cup showdown

Malaysian domestic football returns after the international break with an epic encounter between Johor Darul Ta’zim and Pahang in the FA Cup.

Malaysian domestic action resumes with the FA Cup first leg quarterfinals this weekend, after a two-week hiatus for the international break. Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT)-Pahang and Kuala Lumpur-Selangor are the two plum ties that will take the spotlight, but PKNS FC, PKNP FC, Felda United and Perak should not be overlooked.

FOX Sports Asia looks at the three main talking points for this weekend’s clashes.

KAMI TEKAD UNTUK TEBUS KEHAMPAAN MUSIM LALUAksi menentang Pahang adalah sama seperti skrip musim lalu. Namun ketika… Posted by JOHOR Southern Tigers on Thursday, 5 April 2018

JDT-Pahang could turn first leg into a goal fest

This fixture always promises goals, and this time should be no different. Both teams also have fresh sets of legs for this sizzling encounter after the long break. JDT have not been at their best by their high standards this season, but you can always count on them to live up to the big occasions.

In Nazmi Faiz and Syafiq Ahmad, they also have two players who are staking claim for a starting berth, having fared well for Malaysia. But playing Pahang at a capacity Darul Makmur Stadium will be their biggest test yet. The Elephants had forgone the AFC Cup this season to prepare for showdowns like this.

Francis Forkey Doe is out with a long term injury, but Pahang can still count on their other imports Chan Vathanaka, Safuwan Baharuddin, Mohamadou Sumareh and Patrick Cruz to provide the goals. Either way, we could see the net bulge a few times.

Zaquan Adha will be thorn in Selangor’s defence

If there was a Malaysian soaring with confidence, it is Kuala Lumpur forward Zaquan Adha. Being recalled to the national team and named captain was the best thing that could have happened to the veteran, who was impressive against Lebanon and Bhutan, where he smashed home four goals.

Injuries and lack of playing opportunities have derailed Zaquan’s career in recent years, but he can never be faulted for effort. Full of passion and always buzzing with energy, the former JDT man wears his heart on his sleeve, even if he doesn’t score enough. But this time Zaquan is a man on fire, and Kuala Lumpur could reap the benefits from his form as they set out to take an advantage against their neighbours in this derby.

Tiket akan dijual pada hari perlawanan mulai jam 10 pagi.—–⚽ PKNS FC v Perak TBG🏆 Suku Akhir Pertama Shopee Piala… Posted by PKNS FC on Wednesday, 4 April 2018

Rajagobal is bringing the sexy back to PKNS

A mediocre seventh-placed finish last season was considered a decent feat for PKNS, who do not have a prominent fan base apart from the employees of the Selangor State Development. But the appointment of K. Rajagobal has turned the club’s fortunes altogether and they find themselves third in the league, besides the FA Cup last eight.

Under the guidance of the former Malaysia coach, PKNS are playing some dazzling football and have already scored eight goals in the competition. They are also made up with players who are looking to reignite stagnated careers. K.Reuben, Mahalli Jasuli, Nurridzuan Abu Hassan are all thriving under Rajagobal, while the likes of Faris Ramli and Romel Morales have injected much needed quality.

Perak may have more fans at the Shah Alam Stadium on Saturday, but if they are complacent, Rajagobal and team will make them bite the dust.

FA Cup quarterfinals (First Leg)

Friday

Pahang vs JDT

Saturday

Kuala Lumpur vs Selangor

PKNS FC vs Perak

PKNP FC vs Felda United