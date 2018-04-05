V.League 1: Ha Noi FC run riot; Sanna Khanh Hoa stun Thanh Hoa

Ha Noi FC got back to winning ways in V.League 1 on Thursday as they cruised to a 5-0 rout over Hoang Anh Gia Lai at the Hang Day Stadium.

Ngan Van Dai got the hosts on their way in the 32nd minute, when he met Pham Thanh Luong’s corner at the near post and sent a glancing header into the back of the net.

HAGL were then reduced to ten men in first-half injury-time when Nguyen Tang Tien was shown a straight red for a studs-up challenge to the knee of Do Duy Manh.

From the resultant freekick, Ha Noi doubled their lead when opposition keeper Le Van Truong spilled Doan Van Hau’s 35-yard attempt, paving the way for Ganiyu Oseni to nod home on the rebound.

Seven minutes into the second half, Oseni struck again with a neat finish from inside the area, after Tran Van Kien and overlapped down the right and cleverly cut the ball back to his team-mate.

A fourth goal arrived three minutes after the hour mark as Nguyen Van Quyet – having already had a penalty in the first half saved by Van Truong – made amends by converting from the spot after a Thanh Luong cross was handled by Le Van Son.

And, six minutes later, the rout was completed with Nguyen Quang Hai getting in on the act, latching onto a layoff from Do Hung Dung and delicately placing his shot inside the near post.

The result was enough to send Ha Noi level on points with Than Quang Ninh at the top of the table, while Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN also had a fine evening as they moved joint-third with a 3-1 triumph over FLC Thanh Hoa.

The deadlock at the Nha Trang Stadium was broken in the 12th minute when Nguyen Hoang Quoc Chi climbed high to head home a corner, before Youssouf Toure made it 2-0 in the 58th minute with a low drive past Bui Tien Dung.

Pape Omar Faye managed to pull one back for Thanh Hoa nine minutes later when he scored from a penalty.

But any hopes of a comeback were extinguished with four minutes remaining, as Quoc Chi latched onto Toure’s through-pass and rounded Tien Dung before finishing into the unguarded net.

Finally, Song Lam Nghe An picked up their first league win of 2018 as they beat Ho Chi Minh City 2-0 at the Thong Nhat Stadium.

SLNA opened the scoring after 12 minutes when Michael Olaha’s flick-on from a long throw found Phan Van Duc, who did well to beat his man and head the ball into the far corner.

Just before halftime, Que Ngoc Hai popped up with the second goal for the visitors, finding the back of the net with a bullet header from a Ho Khac Ngoc corner to seal a morale-boosting win for his side ahead of next Tuesday’s crucial AFC Cup tie against Singapore’s Tampines Rovers.

Photo credit: VPF