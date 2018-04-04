PFL: Ott brothers complete Ceres fightback against Kaya

Manny and Mike Ott strike in combination to overturn Kaya’s lead as Ceres Negros begin their PFL season with a win in front of their fans in Panaad Stadium.

Titleholders Ceres Negros FC hosts Kaya FC in Bacolod. Kickoff in a few minutes. Here are the starters for this match. #WeArePFL pic.twitter.com/kj3L1wAvgR — #PFL2018 (@WeArePFL) April 4, 2018

The first half featured several buildups and chances from both ends, however, converting them was easier said than done.

Ceres Negros showed some lapses at the back as Kaya threatened on the counter, save for some last ditch defending by The Busmen.

Golden chances were scarce, but it came for the hosts care of Takumi Uesato who came close in the 44th minute with a venomous shot from outside the box but Kaya’s keeper, Ref Cuaresma, pulled off a spectacular aerial save, tipping the ball over the bar as time expired with both sides goalless at the break.

At the start of the second half Ceres came out with their possession game while Kaya relied on their threatening counters

Come the 52nd minute, a promising play came Ceres’ way that could have led to a chance but Cuaresma cleverly snuffed the dangerous ball-in.

Five minutes later, it was the visitors turn as Kaya FC’s striker Lopez Mendy shook off his marker but his shot was high and wide.

The first goal of the match came in fortuitous fashion for Kaya in the 64th minute as Jordan Mintah exploited Carli De Murga’s errant pass, then dummied his way through the box with Ceres keeper Doblas wrong-footed before unleashing a shot into an empty goal.

Ceres Negros cannot be undone though, as the hosts responded well after eleven minutes with Manny Ott getting the equalizer off a brilliant ball from Maranon as the match again became all-square.

75′ GOAL @CeresNegrosFC Manny Ott smashes in the goal to the bottom corner after a great delivery from Maranon. Ceres 1-1 Kaya — Ceres-Negros FC (@CeresNegrosFC) April 4, 2018

In the 85th minute, the hosts finally got the advantage with Mike Ott latching into a pass from Maranon, beating Cuaresma for the goal that would prove to be the winner as the defending champions got their campaign off with a precious win.

Fulltime in Bacolod! The Busmen escape with a win against the visiting Kaya FC through the goals of the Ott brothers! #WeArePFL pic.twitter.com/I4Da40ObRs — #PFL2018 (@WeArePFL) April 4, 2018

Ceres Negros: Toni Doblas, Junior Munoz, Sean Kane, M.R. Ott, Omid Nazari, Bienvenido Maranon, O.J. Porteria (Pasinabo 84’), Patrick Reichelt (Stephan Schrock 61’), Takumi Uesato (Manny Ott 69’), Carli De Murga

Kaya FC: Ref Cuaresma, Masanari Omura, Camelo Tacusalme, Shirmar Felongco (Jan Soriano 77’), Jal Soriano, Alfred Osei, Miguel Tanton, Jovin Bedic (Eric Giganto 87’), Connor Tacagni (Marwin Angeles 58’), Lopez Mendy, Jordan Mintah