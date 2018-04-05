Bibi wants Ghaddar to start making an impact at troubled MSL club Kelantan

Club President Bibi Ramjani wants Mohammed Ghaddar to get on the goal trail after a muted return to his old stomping ground at Kelantan FA.

Kelantan president Bibi Ramjani has challenged star striker Mohammed Ghaddar to start scoring goals and lift the club out of the relegation zone as they prepare to release Bruno Lopes.

Bruno will become the latest player to exit the club after suffering a muscle injury that rules him out for at least five weeks.

His departure means Ghaddar, who has yet to score on his fourth return to the club, is the only established striker in the team.

“Besides his injury, Bruno’s performance also hasn’t been up to par. That is why we decided to let him go. I am hoping that Ghaddar will step up and start scoring goals after this,” Kelantan president Bibi Ramjani told FOX Sports Asia.

“I also want our players to accept the new coach Fajr Ibrahim and fight for the club. We are in the drop zone and our performance hasn’t been good. I don’t expect us to make the final or anything, I just want players who can perform.”

Sapa kb doh tu Mat Ghaddar kito . Kali ni bia dio pecen di Kelate teruh…Setuju dop adik kakok ?Setuju gak Like selaluhhh Posted by KelantanFA.com on Sunday, 18 February 2018

Kelantan signed almost 32 players before the start of the season, but almost all of them have ended up in disappointment, and have either left the club or are on their way out.

Indonesian Ferdinand Sinaga, Hattapun Bun An, Mohammad Norfarhan, Tengku Qayyum are just some of the players who have been released.

It is understood that there will be more following them out the door when the transfer window reopens.

The Red Warriors, who only escaped relegation on the final day of last season, are currently second from bottom having only won once in their first five games.

The appointment of Fajr is also the troubled club’s third head coach this season.

Sathit Bensoh was fired in February, before assistant coach Yusri Che Lah temporarily took the reins.

Besides trying to get the right personnel to change the team’s fortunes, Bibi is also neck deep in trying to sort out former players’ salaries, some of which have been escalated to FIFA.

This season, the club have also been fined RM500,000 by league organisers Malaysian Football League (MFL) for not completing their registration on time.

So while Bibi is on a salvage mission to sort out that mess, the president wants her players to show her support by elevating their performance under Fajr.

The Syrian has started ringing changes, including fining players who are late for training and banning smart phones from the training ground.

“Before this, there were players influencing the team by being close to the coach and management. I don’t want this kind of politics anymore. Players should just focus on their job on the field,” insisted Bibi.

“I also ask for the fans to be patient. If they are angry, I can’t do anything. We cannot expect miracles at this point. I have put my faith in this new coach, and hopefully it works out for the best.”