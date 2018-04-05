FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

Normal football service resumes this weekend in the Thai League 1 as well as in Malaysia with the FA Cup quarterfinals getting underway.

We start off in Thailand where league leaders Buriram United hold a healthy six-point lead over second-placed Port FC, while title contenders Bangkok United will be looking to bounce back with a win against the Port Lions after losing 1-0 to Chiangrai United last Sunday.

The other Thai League fixtures also throw up a mouthwatering showdown between Burmese striker Kyaw Ko Ko and Filipino winger Hikaru Minegishi when the Beetles host Pattaya United at the Singha Stadium on Saturday.

Both players scored for their respective countries during the international break, but can they translate their international form to domestic league action?

Over in Malaysia, football fans will be hungry for domestic cup action following a prolonged break.

The road to the Malaysia FA Cup final edges ever closer with the first leg of the quarterfinals being played this weekend, and the second leg to follow in two weeks. But for now, the match that will no doubt be on everyone’s lips has to be Pahang FA vs Malaysia Super League champs Johor Darul Tazim.

Taking place at the Darul Makmur Stadium, Singapore internationals Safuwan Baharudin and Hariss Harun are due to line up opposite each other in their quest for silverware! Can Pahang midfielder Safuwan put friendship aside when he comes face to face against Hariss?

Weekly Match Schedules (6-8 April)

MYANMAR

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United)

Chiangrai v Pattaya – 7 April 1900HKT

Aung Thu (Police Tero)

Bangkok Glass v Police Tero – 7 April 1845HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap)

PT Prachuap v Sukhothai – 8 April 1900HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong)

Rayong v Angthong – 7 April 1900HKT

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon)

Samut Sakhon v Sisaket – 8 April 1900HKT

PHILIPPINES

Mark Hartmann (Ubon UMT United)

Ubon UMT v Ratchaburi Mitr Phol – 7 April 2100HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)

Chiangrai v Pattaya – 7 April 1900HKT

Misagh Bahadoran (Perak FA)

PKNS v Perak – 7 April 2100HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)

Port v Bangkok United – 7 April 2000HKT

Iain Ramsay (Felda United)

PKNP v Felda United – 7 April 1645HKT

CAMBODIA

Keo Sokpheng (PKNP FC)

PKNP v Felda United – 7 April 1645HKT

Chan Vathanaka (Pahang FA)

Pahang v JDT – 6 April 2100HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central)

Nakhon Ratchasima v Air Force Central – 8 April 1900HKT

Huynh Kesley Alves (Krabi FC)

Krabi v Chiangmai – 7 April 2000HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Chonburi v Chainat Hornbill – 8 April 2000HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Muangthong United v Navy – 8 April 2000HKT

Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani)

Udon Thani v Army United – 8 April 2000HKT

Faris Ramli (PKNS)

PKNS v Perak – 7 April 2100HKT

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

Pahang v JDT – 6 April 2100HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT)

Pahang v JDT – 6 April 2100HKT

MALAYSIA

Kiko Insa (Bangkok Glass)

Bangkok Glass v Police Tero – 7 April 1845HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Port v Bangkok United – 7 April 2000HKT

Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)

Kuala Lumpur v Selangor – 7 April 2100HKT

Ryuji Utomo (Rayong FC)

Rayong v Angthong – 7 April 1900HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (KhonKaen FC)

KhonKaen v PTT Rayong – 7 April 2100HKT

LAOS

Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchatani FC)

JL Chiangmai United v Ubon Ratchatani – 7 April 1900HKT