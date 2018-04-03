Does Myanmar have room for both Aung Thu and Kyaw Ko Ko?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan assesses whether Aung Thu and Kyaw Ko Ko are the two men to take Myanmar football forward.

One is the former golden boy of who has never really fully delivered on his promise, the other is the current darling of Myanmar football whose future looks exceedingly bright.

Yet, with Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu being similar types of forwards, can Myanmar afford to have both in the same starting XI?

On paper, Aung Thu is a clear shoo-in for a spot in the White Angels attack.

Since being heralded as the next big thing in Myanmar football from the time he starred at the 2015 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, the lightning-quick attacker has gone from strength to strength.

Having earned a move to Thai League 1 following his excellent displays for Yadanarbon, the 21-year-old is currently Police Tero’s joint-top scorer with four goals, including a brace in Sunday’s impressive 4-2 win over Port.

On the other hand, Kyaw Ko Ko has had a much tougher start to life in Thailand as he battles for a place in the Chiangrai United lineup, facing stiff competition from the likes of Cleiton Silva and Bajram Nebihi.

The former Yangon United star has is yet to open his account in League 1 but it was he who scored Myanmar’s only goal in their recent 5-1 loss to Kyrgyz Republic, which ended his nation’s hopes of qualifying for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Interestingly enough, that match raised the question as to whether a similar style of play means the two are unable to excel playing alongside one another.

After all, Kyaw Ko Ko came to the fore as a second striker when he would often drop deep and look to feed off target-man Yan Paing, who usually did enough to keep both opposition centre-backs busy.

Meanwhile, Aung Thu – similarly blessed with pace and skill – does his best work when he is given the freedom to roam wherever he pleases – usually to the wide areas, where he then turns and races towards goal at full tilt, causing defenders all sorts of nightmares.

Did the duo show much chemistry in that 90 minutes against Kyrgyz Republic or the 1-0 win over Macau a few days later?

Not nearly enough to suggest they could go on to become one of Southeast Asia’s famous strike partnerships, despite their obvious individual talent.

Interestingly enough, especially against Kyrgyz Republic, it was Kyaw Ko Ko who looked the more dangerous of the two strikers, while Aung Thu struggled to have any real influence.

Without trying to sound too harsh, it almost seemed as though the younger star felt the pressure and weight of expectations, while his more-experienced strike partner looked up for the challenge.

There was is also the debate on whether their similar style of play means they are unable to excel alongside one another.

Kyaw Ko Ko may not have developed into the player he was tipped to be, and was even exiled from the national team not too long ago.

Still, he has plenty of quality and – perhaps more importantly – the necessary aggression and determination that makes him a natural on-field leader.

Aung Thu could very well be one too but, for now, things have been fairly smooth-sailing since he became the biggest star of the national team, and he is yet to face a genuine hurdle in his career.

The positive about him plying his trade with Police Tero is that the pressure is now on him to deliver the goods on a weekly basis, out of his comfort zone and with the added spotlight of being a foreign import in Southeast Asia’s best domestic league.

Aung Thu is clearly a crucial part of Myanmar’s future, but does it include Kyaw Ko Ko as well?

It should, considering the Chiangrai man is still only 25, and whoever replaces ex-national team coach Gerd Zeise at the helm will have to figure out a way to accommodate both stars.

With his experience and arguably more dimensions to his play, it would not be completely unthinkable to imagine Kyaw Ko Ko evolving into the type of forward that drops deep, holds up play before playing balls in behind the opposition defence for Aung Thu to use his sheer pace and finishing ability to perfect use.

Myanmar may not be heading to United Arab Emirates for the Asian Cup next January, but they can show they remain a regional force at the year-end AFF Suzuki Cup, which will feature ten teams for the first time in the competition’s history.

An attack spearheaded by Aung Thu and Kyaw Ko Ko, supported by Maung Maung Lwin, Kyi Lin, Aee Soe and Yan Naing Oo could just cause real problems for some of ASEAN’s best teams.

Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation