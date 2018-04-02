Borneo edge Mitra Kukar; PS Tira up and running

Borneo picked up their first win of the 2018 Indonesia Liga 1 campaign on Monday after defeating Mitra Kukar 1-0 at the Aji Imbut Stadium.

Following a goalless first half, the breakthrough arrived for the visitors in the 53rd minute when Lerby Eliandry met Ambrizal Umanailo’s right-wing cross with a firm header past Yoo Jae-hoon.

🎥GOL! Borneo FC. Tandukan Lerby Eliandry membawa Pesut Etam untuk sementara unggul atas tuan rumah Mitra Kukar.#MITRAvBRNEO pic.twitter.com/zfDTWcvJZt — Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) April 2, 2018

With the victory, Borneo are now one of eight teams tied on four points at the conclusion of the second round of the season.

Meanwhile, PS Tira were also victorious for the first time in the new campaign as they recorded a 1-0 victory over Madura United.

🎥 GOL! @officialpstira. Memanfaatkan kelengahan lini belakang Madura United, Wawan Febrianto berhasil mencetak gol ke gawang Satria Tama.#PTRAvMDRA pic.twitter.com/mPiMr3fkjm — Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) April 2, 2018

The only goal of the game at the Sultan Agung Stadium came seven minutes before the interval when Anindito Wahyu’s miscued attempt at goal fell kindly into the path of Wawan Febrianto, who made no mistake in dispatching his shot into the back of the net.

Photo credit: Liga Indonesia