Famous5: Birthday party animals Mika & Chappuis, Kawin’s workout special

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Thai football’s famous five Charyl Chappuis, Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan, Kawin Thamsatchanan and Mika Chunuonsee are up to both on and off the pitch.

Mika Chunuonsee – Bangkok United

First things first, let us all at FOX Sports Asia wish Mika a happy belated birthday. The Bangkok United defender celebrated his birthday last Monday, March 26 with some mighty fancy brownies!

The Angels’ number 16 was also given the chance to catch up with Thai national teammate, and #BFF, Chanathip Songkrasin as they finished runners-up in the annual King’s Cup tournament.

Nonetheless, it was business as usual when the Thai League resumed with Mika involved against Prachuap and Chiangrai United.

The Welsh-born player played the full 90 minutes, and was named the Man of the Match, in the 1-1 draw against the Killer Wasps. The 29-year-old was afforded a break as he was replaced by forward Nattawut Suksum in the second half as the Angels slumped to a 1-0 defeat to the Beetles.

But Mika will have a chance to get the Angels’ season back on track this coming Saturday when they travel to face second-placed Port!

Chanathip Songkrasin – Consadole Sapporo

After demonstrating how deadly his crosses are against Slovakia’s Martin Skrtel in the King’s Cup grand final, Chanathip Songkrasin went straight back into Consadole Sapporo’s starting XI against Kashima Antlers with a sleek new haircut.

The match ultimately ended in a 0-0 draw; leaving Sapporo in 15th place with five points from five games. But before Messi Jay returns to the pitch to face Shimizu S-Pulse in the J-League Cup later on today, we examine a day in the life of the diminutive playmaker.

Besides learning that Jay is quite the shutterbug (who favours a Leica camera), we also now know that the 24-year-old is as serious about his coffee as his suits!

At the same time, Jay also gave us a sneak peek of his Sapporo crib. The Sapporo number 18, who is clearly a toy collector, has a soft side for all things Bearbricks and Mario.

Charyl Chappuis – Muangthong United

After picking up a yellow in Muangthong’s 1-0 victory over Nakhon Ratchasima last Thursday, tragedy struck the king of smiles in the 2-2 draw with Bangkok Glass on Sunday!

The Kirins midfielder saw red in the 62nd minute when he was judged to have stamped on opposing midfielder, and the scorer of the Rabbits’ second goal, Toti. A cardable offence for sure, but we are going to give the Swiss-born player the benefit of the doubt and say that it was more accidental than intentional.

Fortunately, substitute Chenrop Samphaodi equalised five minutes later to give Muangthong a share of the spoils. The Kirins are sixth in the table, with 14 points, and travel to face Navy next Sunday.

Nonethless, Chappuis would have been all smiles as he was busy attending birthday parties. Besides commemorating his mum’s special day on IG, the 26-year-old also found the time to join in Bangkok United players, Mika’s and Jakkapan Pornsai’s respective celebrations!

Kawin Thamsatchanan – OH Leuven

Flying Kawin lived up to his namesake as the Thai international goalkeeper flew across his goal to keep out Gabon’s Andre Biyogo Poko and Axel Meye in the 4-2 penalty shootout win in the King’s Cup semi-finals.

The 28-year-old then turned in a gutsy display in the finals, but was unable to make it three consecutive titles as Thailand fell 3-2 to Slovakia.

Now back in Belgium, the OH Leuven custodian has been taking the time off-season to share his workout regime on social!

Knuckle push-ups seem to be a big part of his workout, so if you want arms as strong as Kawin, you know what to do…

Besides working hard, the former Muangthong United player also plays hard – as evident by the pictures of him enjoying a relaxing pedicure. Talk about taking a load off your feet!

Theerathon Bunmathan – Vissel Kobe

Having played twice for Thailand in the King’s Cup, and slotting home the first penalty in the 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over Gabon, Theerathon Bunmathan got some time off as he played no part in Vissel Kobe’s 2-1 loss to Kashuwa Reysol.

With last Saturday defeat, Kobe dropped to 13th in the J-League table on five points. However, Aum could put things right again when they visit Shonan Bellmare later on today in domestic cup action!

But before he dons the Kobe jersey once more, the 28-year-old was out and about playing tour guide to his visiting wife Chatrakamol Muangman and his son Lisbon. Aum seized the opportunity to take in the blooming cherry blossoms with his family.

And if the left-back still needed some loving, his fans were out in full force tagging and sharing their photo tributes of Aum’s Kobe shirt number – 30!