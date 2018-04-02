FAM accept TMJ resignation as Hamidin confirms interest

The Football Association of Malaysia have accepted Tunku Sultan Ismail’s resignation and will have to elect a new leader in July.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) are set to have a new leader in July, after the national body’s executive committee members decided to accept the resignation of Tunku Sultan Ismail (TMJ).

“The executive committee members have decided to accept TMJ’s resignation, albeit with a heavy heart,” said Datuk Wira Yusoff Mahadi, who will immediately become the acting president.

“Datuk Seri Subahan (deputy president) has nominated me to become acting president until the next FAM congress on July 14, and this was agreed by all the other members. My job is to ensure the transition is smooth until then.”

Secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Amin has confirmed he will run for presidency, and is a hot favourite to assume the top post in FAM, especially after he was recommended by TMJ last week.

Hamidin, who has served as secretary general since 2013, says it time that Malaysian football goes back to the fans.

“I am ready to contest for the FAM presidency post. I was with three different presidents as secretary general, and learnt a lot working under each of them. I feel indebted with all the support given to me,” said Hamidin.

“We want to give the football back to the people. But we need the support from the respective executive committee members, the affiliates, the Malaysian Football League (MFL) and everyone involved in the sport.”

“For now, it will be all about ensuring a smooth transition for the new leader.”

FAM statuette dictates anyone can run for the president post, provided they are nominated by the league affiliates.

The contenders have until May to submit their interest for the position, and if there are no takers, Hamidin will win uncontested.

The new FAM president will have big shoes to fill following TMJ’s departure, who resigned on March 25, exactly a year after becoming president.

TMJ, had in his short stint, brought in lucrative sponsorships to the league, ensured that competing teams received more revenue, and cleared FAM’s existing debts among others.

With TMJ set to stay on as the rebranded MFL chairman, it is imperative the new president has a great working relationship with the Johor Crown Prince, especially with regards to grassroots development and the national team.