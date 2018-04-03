Fab4: Double delight for Aung Thu, CV11 and Sokpheng brace for cup quarterfinals

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to in Malaysia and Thailand.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero

Having missed last Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to Suphanburi due to international duty, Police Tero’s Aung Thu was back in action on Sunday against Port. And boy was he in the appetite for goals!

The 21-year-old striker announced his return to the starting XI with a brace – finishing a neat team move, which involved teammates Mongkol Tossakai and Michael N’dri in the 26th minute.

The French striker turned provider once again early in the second half, teeing up Aung Thu in the 52nd minute as he edged his marker to lash home past Port Lions’ keeper Worawut Srisupha.

N’dri grabbed the other two goals in the 4-2 win over Port, and Police Tero climb to 15th in the standings after picking up a much-needed second win of the season.

With four goals in eight games, Bangkok Glass will be wary of Aung Thu and the Silver Shields Dragons when they host them at the Leo Stadium next Saturday!

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United

Having played for Myanmar in their two AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, Kyaw Ko Ko returned to the Chiangrai United side which saw off Bangkok United with a 1-0 win at the Thammasat Stadium.

However, the 25-year-old striker, who scored in his country’s 5-1 loss to Kyrgyzstan, started on the bench as Beetles teammate Victor Cardozo nodded home Lee Yong-Rae’s freekick in the 57th minute. Ko Ko came on later on in the game, but could not add to the scoreline.

Chiangrai United now have 11 points with eight games gone and are 10th in the Thai League 1 table.

Next up, Pattaya United travel to the Singha Stadium on Saturday. Will Ko Ko be the difference when the Beetles host the Dolphins?

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and PKNP FC

After jetting around with the Cambodian national team, Keo Sokpheng returned to his club PKNP for a well-deserved break before their FA Cup quarter-finals clash this weekend.

The 26-year-old striker, who played in Cambodia’s 2-1 loss to Afghanistan in the Asian Cup qualifiers, is expected to spearhead the Ipoh-based side’s attack come Saturday against FELDA United.

Sokpheng was clearly relishing the Malaysia Super League break over the past weekend as he gamely posted a photo of him chilling at the mall in a hard-to-miss flowery polo shirt.

PKNP will be hoping that their Cambodian forward’s performance on the pitch is every bit as flamboyant as his eye-catching polo shirt when they travel to the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium for the first-leg FA Cup tie!

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Pahang FA

After playing the full 90 minutes in Cambodia’s 5-1 loss to Afghanistan, forward Chan Vathanaka must have been happy for the Malaysia Super League break last weekend.

After all, it is a big week for Pahang and CV11 considering that they are due to face league champs Johor Darul Ta’zim on Friday in the first leg of their FA Cup quarter-finals fixture.

But that does not mean that there is no time for birthday celebrations!

The 24-year-old Vathanaka, who seems to be the life of every birthday party at Pahang, pulled out all the stops for teammates Afif Amiruddin, Salomon Raj and Patrick Cruz!

Despite eating so much birthday cake, CV11 looks set to burn all those extra calories away when he steps on to the Darul Makmur Stadium’s pitch to weave his footballing magic!