Southeast Asian football must move out of their comfort zone to succeed

Scott Mcintyre reckons Southeast Asian nations must take on better opponents in order to match up to their continental counterparts.

With the final 24 nations settled for the largest-ever AFC Asian Cup, the fact that just four of those hail from Southeast Asia should once again be a clear cause for concern for the region and the time has come for the bulk of those countries to look at how they go about preparing and building for the future.

Speaking after Japan’s latest disappointment – a 2-1 loss to Ukraine – in their buildup to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, coach Vahid Halilhodzic quipped after being pushed on their struggles that they were “limited to only four or five chances because our opponents were not Cambodia or Singapore.”

That’s a rebuke if ever there was one but it also contained grains of truth that those in the region ought to heed.

Quite simply, to improve, Southeast Asian nations must stop living in an insular bubble and invest time and money in arranging higher profile international matches rather than securing fixtures with a collection of global minnows as we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks.

At the same time that Australia was playing Colombia, South Korea tussled with Poland, Iran squared off with Algeria and Saudi Arabia visited Belgium.

This has long been the pattern for those considered continental heavyweights where they opt to play friendly matches against opponents that are at worst on a similar footing or, ideally, stronger.

Only by consistently testing themselves against stronger opposition will these nations continue to be exposed to greater rigours and levels of play and that’s even more so the case for the bulk of ASEAN nations whose players rarely test themselves at a higher level in their club careers.

I’m not suggesting that these nations race out and try to book visits to Argentina or Spain in every available international window but there needs to be a far greater level of competition than most currently face.

Let’s consider just a couple of examples in the recent and forthcoming windows where Singapore selected the Maldives, Malaysia opted for a pair of genuine minnows in Mongolia and Bhutan and the Philippines tuned up for one of their most important matches in their history with a fixture against Fiji.

Laos and Cambodia chose each other as opponents before the former then pitted their wits with Bangladesh and several other nations, remarkably, opting not to even utilise this current window at all.

Is it any wonder that the region is struggling to be competitive when this roll call of minnows, most of whom don’t even have a professional league or players, are the levels that they’re testing themselves against?

Compare that to what regional powers Australia and Thailand (with their clash against Slovakia and May’s clash with China) are doing and the difference is clear.

Whilst I recongise that it’s not an easy – or necessarily cheap – proposition to either visit or lure stronger opposition it’s absolutely essential if these nations want to keep progressing instead of getting dragged down to the level of the minnows that they’re consistently tussling with as has been the case in recent times.

For a region with a dozen members having only four (and yes the SEA in ASEAN stands for Southeast Asia so that means Australia are part of this region despite their perplexing and continued omission in many circles) qualify for an Asian Cup in a competition where one in every two AFC nations has progressed to the finals is simply not good enough.

It’s all well and good to get caught up in the ‘feel good’ stories and there’s certainly merit to that as seen by the historic achievements of the Azkals this week but shining a light on just why Southeast Asia has struggled to be competitive outside of their own region is just as important.

Looking even deeper, several leading Asian nations also used this opportunity to expose their youth teams to a step up in competition and that was headlined by Japan who sent their U-21 squad for three matches in a week in Chile, Venezuela and Paraguay.

That at the same time that Malaysia and others were doing nothing but helping the prospects of some of Asia’s smaller nations (and struggling to do so).

For the region to improve as everybody desires, it’s time to start showing more ambition than we’ve seen in these recent international windows.