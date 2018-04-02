Every week, FOX Sports Asia brings you the top five goals from Thai League 1 but of course, you can always tell us your choices.

So without further ado, here are the top five goals from Week 08.

1. Aung Thu (Police Tero)

Police Tero 4-2 Port

An Aung Thu-inspired Police Tero comprehensively beat Port 4-2 at the Boonyachinda Stadium for a much-needed win.

The Burmese striker struck in the 52th minute after shrugging off opposing midfielder Sergio Suarez to tuck teammate Michael N’dri’s cutback into the bottom right corner. Aung Thu had opened the scoring earlier on in the first half, with N’dri grabbing the other two goals.

Police Tero are 15th in the Thai League standings, while Aung Thu has now scored four goals in eight games.

2. Frederic Mendy (Bangkok Glass)

Muangthong United 2-2 Bangkok Glass

Bangkok Glass let their lead slipped from their fingers to earn a 2-2 draw against title-chasing side Muangthong United.

The Rabbits equalised through striker Frederic Mendy on the 32nd minute; the Guinea-Bissauan player raced down the right flank after being played through by Peerapong Pichitchotirat to unleash a cross shot past charging Kirins goalkeeper Prasit Phadungchok.

Spanish midfielder Toti scored Bangkok Glass’ other goal as they sit in 14th place in the league table with eight points.

3. Chenrop Samphaodi (Muangthong United)

Muangthong United 2-2 Bangkok Glass

Muangthong United managed to earn a share of the spoils in the 2-2 draw with Bangkok Glass thanks to substitute Chenrop Samphaodi.

The Kirins midfielder leapt to score a picture-perfect header past Rabbits’ goalkeeper Narit Taweekul in the 66th minute from a Heberty corner. The Brazilian forward had fired Bangkok Glass in front from the penalty spot just before the half-hour mark.

Muangthong United now have 14 points with eight games played and face Navy next at the Sattahip Stadium.

4. Kroekrit Thaweekarn (Chonburi)

Buriram United 2-1 Chonburi

Chonburi managed to equalise after falling to an early Diogo’s goal, only to lost 2-1 to Buriram United deep into injury-time.

The Sharks’ midfielder Kroekrit Thaweekarn lashed home past Thunder Castles’ goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen into the bottom right corner after some neat work by Brazilian duo Marclei Santos and Ciro early in the second half.

But Buriram’s Yoo Jun-soo left it till late to complete the victory and the result sees Buriram stay top with 22 points while Chonburi are 11th with 10 points on the board.

5. Victor Cardozo (Chiangrai United)

Bangkok United 0-1 Chiangrai United

Chiangrai United were indebted to defender Victor Cardozo for all three points gained in the 1-0 win over Bangkok United.

The Brazilian got on the end of a dipping Lee Yong-Rae freekick in the 57th minute and planted a header firmly down past the outstretched hands of opposing keeper Michael Falkesgaard.

The Beetles now have 10 points on the board in 10th place after Sunday’s victory and host Pattaya United next Saturday at the Singha Stadium.