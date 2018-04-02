Tan Cheng Hoe tributes rare Malaysia win to outgoing FAM president TMJ

Malaysia Head Coach Tan Cheng Hoe dedicated Malaysia’s first win in 13 matches to Football Association of Malaysia president Tunku Sultan Ismail.

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has dedicated the national team’s first international win in 13 matches to outgoing Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Tunku Sultan Ismail on Sunday.

The 7-0 thrashing of Bhutan was Malaysia’s first win since November 2016.

After ending the drought in style, Tan reserved special praise for the leader also known as TMJ, who tendered his resignation as FAM president last week.

“We were thirsty for a win. The players gave it everything for 90 minutes, and the duck of 12 winless games is now over. This victory is also a gift to TMJ for continuously supporting the national team,” said Tan.

The Harimau Malaya ran riot against Bhutan at the Bukit Jalil Stadium on Sunday, with Kuala Lumpur forward Zaquan Adha helping himself to four goals.

Wan Zack Haikal, Irfan Zakaria and Syafiq Ahmad also scored to help ease the forgettable 2-2 draw against Mongolia just a week earlier.

It was also Malaysia’s biggest win since they thrashed Sri Lanka 6-0 in a friendly in 2012.

Despite playing against a team made up of high school graduates and university students, the home side did not take anything for granted and put on a crisp display for 90 minutes.

Astonishingly, they could have scored more and only some rash attempts in front of goal saved Bhutan from further misery.

“We were consistent tonight (Sunday), but is still a lot of work to be done. It is important for every player to believe in themselves, and scoring goals will give them that confidence,” added Tan.

The former Kedah coach had released 12-players from league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim prior to the Lebanon game last week to give opportunities to other players.

“We are giving a chance to others, and these players which I selected have added depth to the team. At the same time, we need the best players for the national team.”

Tan will be back to scouting duties after this as he searches for his best squad ahead of the AFF Cup in November.

Malaysia are scheduled for some friendlies in July, before the FIFA international break comes around in September.