Aung Thu at the double for Police Tero; ten-man Muangthong draw

Myanmar international Aung Thu netted a brace to inspire Police Tero to a much-needed 4-2 win over Port in Thai League 1 on Sunday.

Aung Thu opened the scoring at the Boonyachinda Stadium in the 26th minute, which was followed by a Michael N’dri effort just before halftime.

The Myanmar striker then struck again seven minutes after the restart, and – not to be outdone – N’dri followed suit with a double of his own three minutes later.

Port did manage to salvage some pride with late goals by David Rochela and Kevin Deeromram, although it was Police Tero who went on to claim an impressive victory.

Over at the SCG Stadium, ten-man Muangthong United stretched their unbeaten run to three games with a 2-2 draw against Bangkok Glass.

Heberty had fired the Kirins ahead two minutes before the half-hour mark when he emphatically converted from the penalty spot, only for Frederic Mendy to equalise four minutes after with a neat finish over Prasit Padungchok after being played through by Peerapong Pichitchotirat.

The Glass Rabbits took the lead in the 53rd minute following a fine cross from the right by Surachat Sareepim which took both goalkeeper and defender out of the equation, allowing Toti to send a diving header into the back of the unguarded net.

The situation got worse for Muangthong when they had Charyl Chappuis sent off after he was adjudged to have stamped on Toti as the Spaniard was lying on the ground.

But, in the 66th minute, substitute Chenrop Samphaodi climbed well at the near post to meet a Heberty corner with a glancing header past Narit Taweekul to earn the hosts a share of the spoils.

Meanwhile, Sukhothai are one of three teams tied in second place on 16 points after they beat Ubon UMT United 1-0, courtesy of Njiva Rakotoharimalala’s 19th-minute winner.

Finally, a Kang Soo-il hat-trick and a further strike by Chutipol Thongthae helped Ratchaburi Mitr Phol to a 4-0 rout of Navy, while Victor Cardozo scored the only goal of the game to help Chiangrai United beat Bangkok United 1-0.

Photo credit: Police Tero FC