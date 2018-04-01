V.League 1: Ha Noi held as champs Quang Nam are beaten

Ha Noi’s perfect start to the 2018 V.League 1 campaign came to an end on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Becamex Binh Duong.

Having won their previous two matches, it initially looked as though Ha Noi were headed for victory once more when Ganiyu Oseni fired them ahead in the 16th minute.

But, five minutes after the restart, Nguyen Anh Duc – fresh from his goal-scoring exploits for Vietnam in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers – found the back of the net to earn Binh Duong a share of the spoils.

Over at the Cam Pha Stadium, defending champions Quang Nam fell to a heavy 3-0 loss at the hands of leaders Than Quang Ninh.

Following a goalless first half, the deadlock was broken when Joel Vinicius netted for the hosts in the 47th minute

Just five minutes later, Vinicius struck again to double his and his side’s tally, before Nguyen Hai Huy got in on the act with two minutes remaining to cap off a fine display by Than Quang Ninh.

Meanwhile, in the battle of Vietnam’s AFC Cup representatives, Edward Ofere was the hero for FLC Thanh Hoa as his 54th-minute strike was enough to hand them a 1-0 victory over Song Lam Nghe An.

Meanwhile, Hoang Anh Gia Lai claimed their first win of the campaign in thrilling fashion as they beat Nam Dinh 3-2, and Ho Chi Minh City were also victorious with a 1-0 win over Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN courtesy of Tran Phi Son’s 42nd-minute penalty.

Finally, Patiyo Tambwe scored the only goal of the game in XSKT Can Tho’s 1-0 triumph over Hai Phong, while Ha Duc Chinh, Vo Huy Toan and Louis Epassi were all on target as SHB Da Nang defeated Sai Gon 3-2.

Photo credit: Ha Noi FC