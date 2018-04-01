Sriwijaya see off Persib Bandung; Bali United denied

Sriwijaya notched their first win of the 2018 Indonesia Liga 1 campaign in fine style as they came from behind to beat Persib Bandung 3-1 on Sunday.

It was Persib who were initially leading at the Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium when they hit the hosts on the counter; Jonathan Bauman feeding a neat pass to Ezechiel N’Douassel, who made no mistake in dispatching his shot past Teja Paku Alam.

However, two minutes into the second half, Esteban Vizcarra equalised as he latched onto Beto’s flick-on header on the edge of the box and sent a terrific dipping half-volley beyond I Made Wirawan’s despairing dive.

Just two minutes later, Sriwijaya edged ahead although there appeared to be little danger when a cross from the left was overhit and reached Marckho Merauje on the right-side of the box.

Refusing to be deterred by a bouncing ball and a difficult angle, Marckho proceeded to unleash a sumptuous strike that rocketed into the top corner.

And seven minutes after the hour mark, Tajikistan international Manuchekhr Dzhalilov wrapped things up with a debut goal as he ran onto Vizcarra’s slide-rule pass before lifting his shot over Wirawan.

Sunday’s other game saw last season’s runners-up Bali United held to a 0-0 draw by newly-promoted PSIS Semarang.

Photo credit: Liga Indonesia