MNL: Yangon United stretch lead to five points

Yangon United have extended their lead at the top of the Myanmar National League after toiling to a 1-0 win over Myawady on Saturday.

The only goal of the game came in the 76th minute when Myawady’s Aung Thu – under pressure from Uzochukwu Emmanuel – could only head the ball into his own net, which proved enough to hand the opponents maximum points.

With the win, Yangon were able to move five points clear after second-placed Magway lost 1-0 to GFA on Friday, courtesy of Mung Theih Pau’s 81st-minute winner.

Defending champions Shan United are now level with Magway on 17 points after recording a 2-0 triumph over Rakhine United.

Zin Min Tun got Shan on their way when he opened the scoring four minutes before halftime, before Dway Ko Ko Chit wrapped things up on the hour mark when he scored his second goal of the campaign.

Saturday’s other game saw Sagaing United and Southern Myanmar play out a 0-0 draw.

On Sunday, traditional heavyweights Yadanarbon’s inconsistent start to 2018 continued as they were beaten 2-1 by Hantharwady United.

Following a goalless first half, Htet Lin Lin put Hantharwady ahead two minutes before the hour mark but Sithu Aung levelled the scores for the hosts in the 79th minute.

However, with four minutes remaining, Joseph Mpande popped up with the winning goal to condemn Yadanarbon to their second defeat of the campaign, which means they have won just four of their opening nine matches.

Finally, Than Htet Aung, Sai Min Tun and Yan Kyaw Htwe were all on target in the second half as Zwekapin United cruised to a 3-0 victory over Ayeyawady United.

Photo credit: Yangon United FC