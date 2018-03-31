Buriram United snatch last-gasp win; PT Prachuap march on

Buriram United needed an injury-time winner to beat Chonburi 2-1 on Saturday and extend their winning run in Thai League 1 to three matches.

The defending champions broke the deadlock at the Chang Arena in the 18th minute when Suchao Nutnum to force a loose ball inside the area, paving the way for Diogo to lash home a half-volley.

However, Chonburi equalised nine minutes into the second half when a clever passing move culminated in Marclei Santos laying the ball off to the edge of the box, where Kroekrit Thaweekarn proceeded to drill a clinical first-time effort into the bottom corner.

Just when it looked like a draw was on the cards, Buriram went on to claim the win in dramatic fashion in the second minute of injury-time.

A sweeping counterattack saw Diogo do well to get in behind Kim Gyeong-min and and run onto Sasalak Haiprakhon’s searching pass before picking out Yoo Jun-soo.

Although the South Korean completely scuffed his first effort, the ball fell kindly back into his path and Yoo made no mistake at the second time of asking to win it for the hosts.

Over at the Thupatemi Stadium, high-flying PT Prachuap continued their outstanding start to 2018 as they cruised to a 3-1 win over bottom side Air Force Central.

The newly-promoted outfit took the lead courtesy of Chitpanya Tisud’s 17th-minute opener, although it looked as though they would be denied when Renan Marques levelled the scores for the hosts.

Nonetheless, Lonsana Doumbouya restored Prachuap’s advantage with two minutes remaining, before Yai Nilwong scored in the third minute of injury-time to seal their fifth victory in eight matches.

Saturday’s other matches saw Pattaya United draw 1-1 with Suphanburi, while Nakhon Ratchasima left it late to beat Chainat Hornbill 2-1.