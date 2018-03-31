Persija Jakarta see off Arema; two in a row for PSM

Persija Jakarta notched their first win of the 2018 Indonesia Liga 1 campaign after beating Arema 3-1 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Saturday.

Marko Simic opened the scoring for the hosts with a neat finish from ten yards out in the 27th minute, only for Arema to equalise seven minutes later when Ahmet Atayew scored on the rebound after Balsa Bozovic’s freekick attempt came back off the post.

However, Simic struck again in the 52nd minute to restore his side’s lead, meeting Ismed Sofyan’s corner with a firm header into the back of the net.

And, eight minutes from time, another excellent deliver by Ismed was nodded home by Jaimerson as Persija sealed their first win of the campaign following last Friday’s 0-0 draw with Bhayangkara.

Meanwhile, PSM Makassar maintained their perfect start to 2018 as they left it late to defeat Perseru Serui 1-0 at Stadion Marora.

It initially looked as though a draw was on the cards as neither side were able to find the breakthrough throughout the 90 minutes.

But, in the second minute of injury-time, Ferdinand Sinaga popped up with the winner to snatch maximum points for PSM.

Defending champions Bhayangkara also were also victorious as they beat PSMS Medan 2-1 at Stadion Teladan.

After Herman Dzumafo had fired Bhayangkara ahead in the 39th minute, Nikola Komazec then struck straight after the restart to put them firmly in control of proceedings.

📽️ GOL! @BhayangkaraFC. Baru satu menit babak kedua berjalan, Nikola Komazec langsung menambah keunggulan Bhayangkara FC.#PSMSvBHAY pic.twitter.com/u7Apaeg4Up — Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) March 31, 2018

Suhandi managed to pull one back for PSMS four minutes after the hour mark but it proved to be little more than a consolation, as the visitors held out for their first win in 2018.

Finally, an entertaining encounter at the May 17th Stadium saw Barito Putera and Persipura Jayapura play out a 2-2 draw.

A Dandi Maulana own-goal had put Persipura in front in the 34th minute, only for Douglas Packer to level the scores on the stroke of halftime.

Mutiara Hitam were able to reclaim the lead courtesy of a Marcel Sacramento strike in the 62nd minute but, seven minutes later, Dandi made amends by scoring at the right end to earn Barito Putera a share of the spoils.