PFL: Stallion Laguna gets breakthrough win against winless Global Cebu

Stallion Laguna notched its first win in the Philippines Football League after handing Global Cebu its second defeat in as many games after an edgy 2-1 result in Binan Football Stadium.

It was a closely fought affair as chances came in at a premium.

Stallion came closest with an attempt from a set piece in the 41st minute but Global Cebu’s shot-stopper, Patrick Deyto did well to save the ball off a header.

Eventually, the first half ended with both sides at a goalless deadlock.

In the second half, both sides tried to come up with their own chances but no one wants to give in the early moments after the restart.

However, an ice-breaker would finally arrive as Fitch Arboleda races through on a counter-attack to slot home low and firm to beat Deyto and make it 1-0 for Stallion in the 56th minute.

Suddenly the game came alive as soon enough, Global got the equalizer in the 60th minute courtesy of Darryl Roberts who converted off a header from a set-piece.

The game won’t end in a draw though as Stallion were awarded a penalty in the 78th minute with Carlo Polli converting the spot kick for the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute.

The Cebuanos could have had their equalizing goal late in the game as Rufo Sanchez attempted from a breakaway while under duress, but Benito Rosalia did well enough to divert the ball from finding the back of the net as Stallion held on to their lead to notch their first win of the season.

Stallion Laguna will take this result as motivation heading into a tough match against Davao Aguilas on April 8 while Global Cebu resumes its campaign on April 15 also against Davao Aguilas.