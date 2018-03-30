Tan Cheng Hoe wants Malaysia to dominate Bhutan to secure first win

Head Coach Tan Cheng Hoe is pleased with the progress of Malaysia as they seek to secure their first win in over a year against Bhutan.

A happy national team camp with rejuvenated players may be just the tonic Malaysia needs, as they prepare to face Bhutan in an international friendly on Sunday at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.

The 2-1 defeat to Lebanon in the final 2019 Asian Cup qualifier on Tuesday was taken on the chin by national head coach Tan Cheng Hoe, who was pleased to see character and determination from his players.

The beleaguered chief, who came under-fire for releasing nine Johor Darul Ta’zim players after the 2-2 draw against Mongolia, says believing in fresh faces could be the way to go.

“I have to compliment our young players who played against Lebanon. We weren’t afraid of them and were playing as a team. We need more focus, but this is the style I am looking for,” Tan told FOX Sports Asia.

“I can see the team slowly beginning to gel with each other, and the team spirit is high. Right now, I want us to start controlling the game more.”

If there was a team to beat to end Malaysia’s 12-game winless streak, then Bhutan would be the ideal opponents.

Ranked 188 in the FIFA world rankings, Bhutan haven’t tasted victory even longer than Malaysia.

The last time they won was in October 2016 when they beat Bangladesh 3-1 in a Asian Cup play-off qualifier.

The Harimau Malaya however, don’t fare much better, having last won in November 2016 when they beat Cambodia 3-2 at the AFF Suzuki Cup.

“Of course, I would like nothing more than for us to end our drought. But at the same time, we cannot underestimate Bhutan,” noted Tan.

But there are signs that Malaysia will turn in a better performance than they did against Mongolia and Lebanon.

Tan is slowly beginning to mobilise the squad with his short, high intensity passing game, and the players look motivated and in high spirits during training.

The head coach could also field a much changed line-up from the Lebanon game to give his fringe players a chance to impress.

That means the likes of Syafiq Ahmad, Jafri Firdaus Chew, Syazwan Andik and Syahmi Safari could be starters against Bhutan.

Malaysia were initially supposed to play Nepal on Sunday, but they pulled due to insufficient players.

The Football Association of Malaysia then swiftly moved to arrange the friendly against Bhutan.