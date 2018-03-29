JDT add firepower with the arrival of Frenchman Harry Novillo

Johor Darul Ta’zim announced that former Melbourne City star Harry Novillo will be joining them during the June transfer window.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are set to boast a new attacking threat with the imminent arrival of forward Harry Novillo during the Malaysia Super League (MSL) second transfer window in June.

“I’m on fire, you’re on fire, put us together, how they going to stop us?” Novillo was quoted in a statement released by the Southern Tigers late Wednesday night.

The four-time MSL defending champions had on March 23 provided a sneak peek of Novillo’s arrival, posting a picture of Tunku Sultan Ismail with who was believed to be the new import with their backs to the camera.

The 26-year-old Frenchman is set to replace the departed Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who abruptly left the club in February, just before their AFC Cup group match against Song Lam Nge An.

“The club would like to welcome Harry Novillo, formerly of Lyon and Melbourne City and currently playing in Dubai. He will be joining us when the transfer window opens,” said JDT Sports Director Martin Prest.

Based on videos of the winger cum forward, JDT will possess a player who oozes confidence in front of goal and is set to be a menace for the opposition backline in the league.

Technically adept and quick, Novillo looks to be a composed finisher and has scored a fairly decent amount of goals from outside the penalty box.

The former Lyon man also has a silky touch, and can be counted on from set-pieces.

Novillo is currently attached to United Arab Emirates club Baniyas Club, where he has netted 10 times in 13 appearances.

After representing France at the Under-17 and U19 levels, Novillo switched allegiance to Martinique, an overseas department of France with a population of no more than 385,000.

Novillo’s arrival will significantly boost JDT’s forward line which is currently made up of Luciano Fiegueroa, Ahmad Hazwan Bakri and Syafiq Ahmad.

The other imports in the team are Hariss Harun, Gonzalo Cabrera, Figueroa and Marcos Antonio.

The Southern Tigers will hope to stretch their two-point lead in the MSL when the Frenchman arrives.

After the international break, JDT have Cup games against Pahang (FA Cup) and Persija Jakarta (AFC Cup), before they face PKNS FC and Pahang, third and second respectively, in the league.