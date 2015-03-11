Finals repeat promises to be a thriller

Arbil, who are still recovering from the heart-breaking 4-2 defeat in a penalty shootout last year, will be looking to avenge their loss by turning the tables on Qadsia SC.

While Arbil are brimming with confidence heading into the match, especially since they beat Tajikistan's FC Istikol 3-1 just two weeks ago, head coach Ayob Odisho has made it clear that his side will not let their emotions get the better of them.

"We should not underestimate our opponents who are a strong team and they are defending champions," Odisho told the-afc.com. "The match will not be easy and we should double our efforts to get a positive result.

"We respect Qadsia and we are determined to get three points in order to remain on top of the group. We know everything about our opponents who have a good side in addition to experienced players."