Diogo hat-trick gives Buriram victory, Heberty keeps Muangthong in the mix

Buriram United and Muangthong United came away victorious while Bangkok Glass and Chiangrai United lost in Thai League 1.

Thai League 1 resumed after the international break and it was goals galore with 26 goals scored in all nine matches played on Wednesday night.

Bangkok Glass were haunted by their inconsistency again as they went down 1-0 at the Leo Stadium to Pattaya United. Brazilian forward Lukian netted the winner in the 76th minute.

Port FC’s fine start to the season continued with a 3-1 home win over Air Force Central FC with a brace from Pakorn Prempak and a goal from Dragan Boskovic. Renan Marques got on the score sheet but his team are still rooted to the bottom with six losses and a draw.

Buriram United remain undefeated after seven matches with a 3-2 win at Ubon UMT FC, courtesy of a Diogo hat-trick.

Mark Hartmann and Nattawut Jaroenboot scored for Ubon but Diogo’s class was too much for the Eagles who slumped to their fifth defeat of the campaign.

Muangthong worked hard to seal a narrow 1-0 victory over Nakhon Ratchasima at the 80th Birthday Stadium.

The Kirins had to play a patient game despite dominating the first half before Heberty scored the only goal of the game in the 48th minute to make it two consecutive league wins.

THAI LEAGUE 2018 Matchday 7LIVE REPORT Nakhonratchasima FC 0 – 1 SCG MTUTDGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!!นาทีที่… Posted by Muangthong United FC. on Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Prachuap FC failed to continue their giant-killing form which saw them beat Muangthong United 6-1 and Bangkok Glass 4-3 in recent weeks as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Bangkok United.

Midfielder Chitpanya Tisud drew first blood in the 25th minute but Mano Polking’s team finished strong and were rewarded with an 84th minute equaliser from Brazilian star striker Robson.

It was another poor outing for Police Tero FC who had to do without striker Aung Thu who was away on international duty with Myanmar.

Goals from Tinnakorn Asurin and Romulo were enough to help Suphanburi FC to a 2-0 win over Police Tero who now sit second from bottom with five losses to their name.

Chainat FC were the big winners on the night as the Hornbills sealed their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory away to giants Chiangrai United.

Bireme Diouf opened the scoring for Chainat but Cleiton Silva made it 1-1 before the former smashed in his second goal of the night with eight minutes left to send the visiting supporters into wild celebrations.

รายงานสด TOYOTA THAI LEAGUE 2018หมดเวลาการแข่งขันสิงห์ เชียงราย ยูไนเต็ด 1 – 2 ชัยนาท ฮอร์นบิลสนามสิงห์ สเตเดียม ถ่ายทอดสดทางช่อง True Sport 7 Posted by Chiang Rai United FC on Wednesday, 28 March 2018

There was also relief over at Siam Navy FC after they came from behind twice to notch a 3-2 home win over high-flying Sukhothai FC.

A Nelson Bonilla brace was not enough to give Sukhothai a share of the spoils as Singapore winger Gabriel Quak, Narongrit Boonsuk and Chusana Numkanitsorn found their goalscoring stride for Navy FC.

Bonilla had a glorious opportunity to make it 3-3 right at the death when his side were awarded a penalty, but the El Salvador forward attempted a panenka that hit the bar.

Chonburi FC also came from behind to strike a 2-1 home win over Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC. Joell Sami scored for the visitors in the 20th minute before the Sharks stormed back with two goals in the second period to claim all three points.

Thai League 1 action will continue this weekend with mouthwatering clashes involving Chonburi FC who will aim to stop Buriram’s dominance while Muangthong United entertain Bangkok Glass at home.