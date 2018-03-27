Vietnam denied top spot in ACQ by Jordan

Vietnam narrowly failed in their bid to finish top of Group C in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers as following a 1-1 draw with Jordan on Tuesday.

Having already secured their place at United Arab Emirates 2019 next January, the Vietnamese were looking to do even better by sealing a first-place finish with victory at the King Abdullah II Stadium.

And it initially looked as though they would do just that as they took the lead in the 24th minute, when Nguyen Anh Duc was picked out by Pham Xuan Manh’s low cross and got just enough on his shot to guide it into the back of the net.

The visitors were dealt a blow five minutes before halftime when goalkeeper Dang Van Lam was unable to shake off an injury, and had to be replaced by Nguyen Tuan Manh.

Despite Jordan showing plenty of attacking intent, Vietnam did look good value for their lead as their organisation and determination at the back constantly frustrated the hosts.

In the end, it took a moment of brilliance to deny Park Hang-seo’s charges as Munther Abu Amarah found space on the edge of the area, and unleashed a speculative 25-yard effort that had Tuan Manh beaten all ends up to earn Jordan the point they needed to finish top.

Photo credit: Asian Football Confederation