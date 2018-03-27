Singapore sign off with Chinese Taipei defeat

Singapore ended their 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign with defeat after being beaten 1-0 by Chinese Taipei at the Taipei Municipal Stadium.

Chen Po-liang got the only goal of the game in the 37th minute, running onto Li Mao’s clever back-flick and advancing on goal before finishing into the bottom corner.

Despite creating their fair share of chances, the visitors were just unable to find a way past a stubborn Chinese Taipei defence and were ultimately condemned to defeat.

FT: TPE 1 – 0 SIN Chinese Taipei end their campaign on a high with a slim victory over Singapore!

The result sees Singapore finish bottom of Group E with just two points from six matches, while their opponents can hold their heads up high after a nine-point haul sees them finish third behind Bahrain and Turkmenistan.

CHINESE TAIPEI: Pan Wen-chieh, Chen Ting-yang, Yaki Yen, Chen Wei-chuan, Hung Tzu-kuei, Chen Yi-wen, Wen Chi-hao, Chen Hao-wei (Chen Chao-an 79’), Chen Po-liang, William Donkin (Cheng Hao 89’), Li Mao.

SINGAPORE: Hassan Sunny, Irfan Fandi, Baihakki Khaizan, Anders Aplin, Nazrul Nazari, Izzdin Shafiq, Hariss Harun, Shakir Hamzah, Shawal Anuar (Shahdan Sulaiman 82’), Faris Ramli (Khairul Amri 70’), Yasir Hanapi (Safuwan Baharudin 70’).