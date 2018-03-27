Kyi Lin on target as Myanmar finish on a high

Myanmar ended their 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign on a positive note on Tuesday as they beat Macau 1-0 at the Thuwunna Stadium.

Having had their hopes of qualifying for next January’s Asian Cup ended by last week’s 5-1 loss to Kyrgyz Republic, there was little but pride left for Myanmar to play for against a Macau outfit who had lost all five of their previous games.

While the hosts dominated proceedings from the opening whistle, it did initially look as though they would another embarrassing result was on the cards as they struggled to break down the visitors’ five-man defence and conservative approach.

But, eight minutes after the hour mark, Kyi Lin delivered the breakthrough as he beat the offside trap to race through before coolly lofting his shot over the onrushing Ho Man Fai.

FT: MYA 🇲🇲 1 – 0 MAC 🇲🇴 Myanmar end #ACQ2019 campaign with their first win after a slim victory over Macau! pic.twitter.com/OWcix8CGC9 — #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) March 27, 2018

The victory also means that Gerd Zeise’s charges finish with a fairly creditable eight points from six games, although it was ultimately not enough to see them take their place amongst Asia’s elite.

MYANMAR: Kyaw Zin Htet, Htike Htike Aung, Win Min Htut, Zaw Min Tun, Thein Than Win, Yan Naing Oo (Kyi Lin 55’), Hlaing Bo Bo, Tin Win Aung (Yan Aung Kyaw 89’), Maung Maung Lwin (Aee Soe 78’), Kyaw Ko Ko, Aung Thu.

MACAU: Ho Man Fai, Ng Wa Seng (Alexandre Matos 70’), Lei Ka Him, Cheang Cheng Ieong, Lei Chi Kin, Choi Chan In, Kong Cheng Hou (Ho Chi Fong 39’), Lam Ka Seng (Cheong Kin Chong 86’), Lam Ngai Tong, Ho Ka Seng, Carlinhos Fernandes.

Photo credit: Asian Football Confederation