Aide Iskandar names Fandi, Khakpour and Egmar in all-time S.League XI

Home United legend Aide Iskandar names his all-time S.League XI with an attacking trio of Fandi Ahmad, Aleks Duric and Egmar to the fore.

Not many Southeast Asian players can lay claim to the fact that they have won the AFF Suzuki Cup before, and it is even harder to find one who has won it thrice.

Ex-Singapore captain Aide Iskandar is one such player , having lifted the coveted regional title in 1998, 2004 and 2007.

He spent more than a decade in the S.League plying his trade for clubs like Geylang United, Tampines Rovers and Home United.

It was at the Protectors where he sealed his legendary status with two S.League titles and four Singapore Cup victories alongside his partner in crime S. Subramani.

As we move into a new era with the 2018 Singapore Premier League campaign, it is a perfect time to get Aide to name his all-time S.League XI and of course, a few of his championship-winning teammates are on the list.

“When I was asked to pick my best S.League XI, it caught me by surprise as all the memories from my playing career came flooding back,” Aide told FOX Sports Asia.

“There were some positions where I had more than one choice but this is what I managed to put down on paper, selecting the eleven who could thrill the fans with some exciting football.

“The back three are all able to read the game and marshal the defence well and we can fall back on Lionel if all else fails because he is a beast in goal.

“Kadir and Sutee will give defenders nightmares and then you have Peres and Surachai spraying the passes behind the strikers.

“And I don’t think I need to elaborate on the strikers I chose but one thing is for sure, there aren’t many defences who will be able to handle this trio.”

Aide Iskandar’s all-time S.League XI

Coach: Steve Darby

Goalkeeper: Lionel Lewis

Defenders: S. Subramani, Mohammad Khakpour, Aide Iskandar

Midfielders: Sutee Suksomsit, Surachai Jaturapattarapong, Peres de Oliveira, Kadir Yahaya

Forwards: Egmar Concalves, Fandi Ahmad, Aleksandar Duric

