Wilkinson names all-time S.League XI with Agu, Therdsak and Alam Shah

Four-time S.League winner John Wilkinson names his all-time S.League XI with familiar names like Noh Alam Shah, Agu Casmir and Therdsak Chaiman in the mix.

As we prepare usher in the newly-minted 2018 Singapore Premier League season, we pay tribute to the past 22 years of scintillating action in the S.League.

There were many great battles between the likes of Sembawang Rangers and Woodlands Wellington while clubs like the Singapore Armed Forces FC dominated the local scene in the early 2000s.

One player who was part of that Warriors outfit was ex-Singapore international midfielder John Wilkinson.

Wilkinson’s 133 appearances and 31 goals for SAFFC saw him claim the league title for four consecutive years while he also has a winner’s medal from the 2007 and 2008 Singapore Cup.

So FOX Sports Asia put him on the spot by naming his all-time S.League XI which he duly obliged.

And in true Wilkinson fashion, the team he selected was based on ensuring that they not only won the game on the field but also the one down the tunnel.

“Nostalgia can play tricks on you. It makes you look back with rose-tinted glasses and see things better than they were,” Wilkinson told FOX Sports Asia.

“But not in this case. This team I picked is full of colourful characters that loved the big occasion and have the ability to play attacking football.

“I could have chosen a handful of other names but I was fortunate enough to play with these guys while they were at their best.

“Also, I chose a team that would win the scrap in the tunnel afterwards!”

Wilkinson’s All-time S.League XI

Coach: Richard Bok

Goalkeeper: Shahril Jantan

Defenders: Kenji Arai, Simon Clark, Fahrudin Mustafic

Midfielders: Mohd Noor Ali, Masahiro Fukasawa, Therdsak Chaiman, Ahmad Latiff Khamaruddin

Forwards: Agu Casmir, Noh Alam Shah, Norikazu Murakami

What is your all-time S.League XI? Post it on social media and #FOXSPL to see what other Singapore football fans think!