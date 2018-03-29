FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

After a two-week hiatus, Asian football league action kicked off on Wednesday with a full round of fixtures in Thai League 1.

Buriram United continued their unbeaten streak while Muangthong United snatched a slim victory to keep themselves in contention for the league title.

On the other hand, Malaysia Super League fans will have to wait a little longer to see their favourite stars in action with the league due to resume in mid-April. But at least, the blow will be softened with the Malaysia FA Cup quarter-finals first leg fixtures being played next weekend.

In Thai League action, it is a stern test for Bangkok United’s Michael Falkesgaard as the Filipino goalkeeper is set to face one of Myanmar’s best attackers in the form of Kyaw Ko Ko.

The 26-year-old Falkesgaard and the Angels will host striker Kyaw Ko Ko and Chiangrai United on Sunday! Will Kyaw Ko Ko net his first league goal after scoring for Myanmar? Or can Falkesgaard keep the 25-year-old quiet at the True Stadium?

Elsewhere, Indonesian winger Terens Puhiri is set for a speed showdown with Burmese striker Aung Thu.

The “fastest player in the world” and second-placed Port will head to the Boonyachinda Stadium on Sunday to keep up the pressure on league leaders Buriram United, but Aung Thu and Police Tero will want the three points for themselves. Just who will come out top in this duel of speed?

Weekly Match Schedules (30 March-1 April)

MYANMAR

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United)

Bangkok United v Chiangrai – 1 April 1900HKT

Aung Thu (Police Tero)

Police Tero v Port – 1 April 2000HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (Prachuap)

Air Force Central FC v Prachaup – 31 March 1900HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong)

Angthong v Krabi FC – 31 March 2000HKT

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon)

Chiangmai FC v Samut Sakhon – 1 April 1900HKT

PHILIPPINES

Mark Hartmann (Ubon UMT)

Sukhothai FC v Ubon UMT – 1 April 1900HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)

Pattaya United v Suphanburi FC – 31 March 2000HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)

Bangkok United v Chiangrai – 1 April 1900HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central)

Air Force Central v Prachaup – 31 March 1900HKT

Huynh Kesley Alves (Krabi FC)

Angthong v Krabi FC – 31 March 2000HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Buriram United v Chonburi – 31 March 1845HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Ratchaburi Mltrphol v Navy FC – 1 April 2000HKT

Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya)

Nongbua Pitchaya v KhonKaen – 31 March 1900HKT

Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani)

Lampang FC v Udon Thani – 1 April 2000HKT

MALAYSIA

Kiko Insa (Bangkok Glass)

Muangthong United v Bangkok Glass – 1 April 2000HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Police Tero v Port – 1 April 2000HKT

Ryuji Utomo (Rayong FC)

Rayong FC v Thai Honda – 31 March 2100HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (KhonKaen FC)

Nongbua Pitchaya v KhonKaen – 31 March 1900HKT

LAOS

Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchatani FC)

Ubon Ratchatani v Chachoengsao Hi-Tek – 1 April 1700HKT