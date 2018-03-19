Every week, FOX Sports Asia brings you the top five goals from Thai League 1 but of course, you can always tell us your choices.

So without further ado, here are the top five goals from Week 06.

1. Heberty (Muangthong United)

Muangthong United 2-1 Ubon UMT United

Muangthong United got back to winning ways thanks to Heberty who struck first in their 2-1 defeat of Ubon UMT.

In the 54th minute, the 29-year-old Brazilian did his best Mo Salah-impersonation as he raced down the right to break free of Eagles’ midfielder Napat Jarupatpakdee before turning defender Watchara Krearum inside out to score from a tight angle.

The win means that Muangthong now have 10 points and are seventh in the Thai League standings.

2. Tristan Do (Muangthong United)

Muangthong United 2-1 Ubon UMT United

Following a heavy challenge in the 57th minute of the Muangthong 2-1 win over Ubon UMT, the home side were awarded a freekick just outside the area after Eagles’ goalkeeper Sitthikorn Klamsai fouled Jaja.

Up stepped Kirin’s right-back Tristan Do, who curled his low effort in off the post. Kenta Yamazaki pulled one back for Ubon UMT deep in injury-time, but Muangthong hung on for the win.

The victory will lift Muangthong United’s spirit, who were rocked by coach Totchtawan Sripan’s departure last week.

3. Chananan Pombuppha (Suphanburi)

Suphanburi 2-0 Chiangrai United

Suphanburi and Chananan Pombuppha had a memorable night on Saturday as they inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Chiangrai United at the Suphanburi Provincial Stadium.

The 26-year-old Thai forward scored after being picked out by Tanasith Siripala’s sublime cross-field pass in the 86th minute and lobbed opposing keeper Chatchai Budprom from 25 yards out! Beetles defender Tanasak Srisai’s own goal earlier on had given Suphanburi the lead.

The result leaves Suphanburi with nine points in ninth, while Chiangrai is 10th in the table with eight points.

4. Chayawat Srinawong (Pattaya United)

Pattaya United 3-4 Bangkok United

Pattaya United was the unfortunate victim of a revitalised Bangkok United, losing 3-4 at Nong Prue Stadium.

The Blue Dolphins got off to a perfect start in the 17th minute when Chayawat Srinawong received team-mate Lee Won-young’s flick-on from a corner and had a superb first touch to send a volley past opposing Angels’ goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard.

Pattaya doubled their advantage through a 34th minute Lukian penalty, but were pegged back in the second half by four Bangkok goals before pulling one back in injury-time through Jakkaphan Praisuwan.

Despite the defeat, Pattaya remains in eighth spot with nine points after six games.

5. Diogo (Buriram United)

Buriram United 2-0 Navy

Brazilian striker Diogo continued his fine goalscoring form for Buriram United as they churned out a routine 2-0 win over Navy at the Chang Arena.

The 30-year-old two-goal hero fired the Thunder Castles into the lead with an easy tap-in in the 23rd minute. But it was his second strike which sent the home fans wild –doing all the hard work and producing an exquisite finish past Navy’s goalkeeper Intharat Apinyakun after being picked out by strike partner Edgar Silva.

Diogo’s fourth and fifth strike of the season was enough to maintain Buriram’s position at the top of the standings. They have 16 points from six games played.