Thai League fantasy game launched with Southeast Asian fans in mind

Ready to pick your best Thai League XI? With 200 million coins, go ahead and form that dream team.

The Football Association of Thailand finally launched the first-ever Thai League fantasy football game on Thursday and fans around the region are jumping on the bandwagon.

With a base of 200 million coins, players can assemble their dream team from the plethora of stars in Thai League 1.

Charyl Chappuis from Muangthong United as your captain, Buriram’s Diogo to lead your attack and Chiangrai’s Atit Daosawang in defence?

It is up to the participant’s imagination to form his or her own Thai League team with the budget given.

While local fans can put their knowledge of the local league to good use, regional fans are equally excited about pitting their wits against fellow supporters.

“I’m quite impressed with the mechanism of this game,” said Daniel Lau, a Muangthong United fan from Singapore.

“When it was launched yesterday, I thought it’ll only be available in the Thai language but once I found out that an English version is included, I quickly registered.

“Now I can continue watching my team in action while also pitting my wits against the Thai football fraternity to see how well I do.

“I wish for the rest of the Southeast Asian leagues to follow Thai football’s lead and push their own fantasy games out like the S.League.”

The Fantasy Thai League launch is not just another marketing gimmick for the region’s best league, but also a deliberate step towards making Thai football the focal point of ASEAN football.

“This is the year which we have set in our FA and League strategic plan to be the football destination of the ASEAN region,” Thai League’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Tan told FOX Sports Asia.

“Along with the introduction of ASEAN players, this year’s Thai League has been very interesting.

“The launch of this fantasy league now allows fans, both domestic and international to assemble a dream team of their choice of players, follow the players and score points based on those players’ actual performance on the pitch.”