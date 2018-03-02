Indonesia’s Evan Dimas seeks to emulate Bambang at Selangor

Indonesian midfield star Evan Dimas revealed one of the main factors behind his decision to join Selangor FA in the Malaysia Super League.



One is a Gergasi Merah legend while the other is touted as the most talented player to have emerged from Indonesian football in recent times.

Bamgbang Pamungkas played for the Red Giants from 2005 to 2007, scoring 42 goals in 63 matches. Evan Dimas is the Malaysian club’s big-name signing in the off-season.

While Bambang continues to defy the odds as a 37-year-old playing for Persija Jakarta, Evan is slowly establishing himself as a Selangor fan-favourite.

“Yes, Bambang is one of the reasons I decided to join Selangor,” he told FOX Sports Asia. “He made a huge impact here and I hope things go well for me and I can do the same.

“Knowing that Indonesian players like Bambang and Andik [Vermansyah] succeeded here makes me want to work even harder to prove myself.”

Selangor have had a mixed start to their 2018 campaign with two wins and two losses putting them in fifth spot with six points.

Maniam’s charges are still looking to gel as a unit but scoring goals seems to come easy for them with eight strikes so far.

Evan’s ability to link up play with Spanish striker Rufino Segovia has been a positive note for Selangor but the Indonesian is demanding more from himself because he knows the stakes are high at the club.

He said: “Wearing the Selangor jersey is one of the proudest moments in my career because it is such a historical club in Southeast Asian football.

“When you train and play with quality players every day, you know you have to bring your 100 percent every minute on the pitch.

“It also helps when we have a legend like Amri Yahyah at the club to show us the way. I have always looked up to him as a player because he is a good player on the pitch and a great person off it.”

Alhamdulillah 😇😇😇😇#togetherwecan#selangorfa 💪🏻 A post shared by Evan Dimas Darmono (@evhandimas) on Feb 7, 2018 at 8:10am PST

The talented 22-year-old’s focus is on his club duties but with the AFF Suzuki Cup taking place at the end of the year, Evan wants to succeed at Selangor and win the coveted regional title that has eluded the Garudas in previous editions.

“My opinion is that Indonesia have a big, big chance this year to win the title,” Evan added. “I have a lot of faith in my fellow Indonesian players.

“Every member is key and we need to be playing well for our clubs to go into the championship with good form.

“All the countries who go to the Suzuki Cup have a chance to win it, but the ones who work hardest and are willing to sacrifice as a team will emerge as winners.”

It remains to be seen of Evan will play in the Malaysia FA Cup this weekend when Maniam sends his team out at Cheras to take on MOF FC but the wonder kid will definitely be in the starting lineup when league duties resume on March 11 against the Bos Gaurus in Perak.