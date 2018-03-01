Safuwan Baharudin thrilled to have Doe and Cambodian Car at Pahang

Singapore midfielder Safuwan Baharudin is relieved to have Francis Forkey Doe and Chan Vathanaka as teammates at Pahang FA in the Malaysia Super League.

After failing to score a goal in their first two Malaysia Super League matches of the season, Pahang finally struck form with six goals and two victories in the last two games to put themselves up to third spot in the standings.

An empathic 3-0 home win against Kelantan was followed up by a 3-1 victory away to Selangor FA. The club’s turn in fortunes coincided with the arrival of Liberian striker Francis Forkey Doe who has already scored three goals in just two matches.

The former Selangor FA forward was a late signing for Tok Gajah along with Brazilian hitman Patrick Cruz.

⚪️🐘⚫️ #SB21 A post shared by SB21 🇸🇬🇲🇾 (@safuwanbaharudin) on Feb 10, 2018 at 10:54pm PST

Singapore midfielder Safuwan Baharudin who was concerned with the lack of firepower upfront in the opening matches is relieved to have the duo on board, and reckons the title contenders are ready to push on.

“We finally found our rhythm after a slow start in the first two games,” Safuwan told FOX Sports Asia. “But with Forkey Doe and Patrick, we did really well, especially against Selangor.

“With Forkey Doe in the house, things in attack have been different. We all know about his quality to score goals and he has delivered immediately in training and matches.

“Even playing against his former club Selangor, he didn’t hold any punches and went all out to score and give us the three points.

“He was terrific in that game and it helps to have a focal point like him when we push forward.”

While the arrival of the two foreign imports has made an instant impact, Safuwan was quick to single out his roommate, Cambodian star winger Chan Vathanaka as a catalyst for Pahang as they look to wrestle the title away from powerhouse Johor Darul Ta’zim.

Finished training morning well done haha 🇲🇾🇰🇭🇸🇬 Posted by Chan Vathanaka CV11 on Friday, 19 January 2018

He said: “Vathanaka is my roommate on our away trips and we call him Car because that’s the shortest and easiest name to go with.

“Like any other player, we joke with each other a lot and he is always around the boys and never left out.

“He is a quality player and like everyone else, he is pushing himself hard to help the team. Our slow start put a bit of pressure on ourselves but now we are ready to go even better.

“I think our strength is the foreign players and local boys are getting along really well and this camaraderie can only help us on the pitch. We can only keep getting better as the season goes.”

Pahang will now shift their focus to Sunday’s Malaysia FA Cup match at home to ATM FA before league duties resume a week later on March 10 against Negeri Sembilan.

Negeri Sembilan are going through a transitional period with former head coach Azraai Khor returning to the fold in place of Jorg Steinebrunner. The former S.League coach stepped down earlier this week after managing only one win and three losses in their last four outings.