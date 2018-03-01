Duerden: FAM boss TMJ should do less with JDT

John Duerden argues that the Crown Prince of Johor needs to take a more hands-off approach to his beloved JDT.

It’s been a tough week for Johor Darul Ta’zim. The Malaysia Super League champions lost a vital 2018 AFC Cup match in Vietnam but that was perhaps not surprising given the preparation the team had.

Earlier this week, the club coach Ulisses Morais resigned from his post for health reasons. That was big news but nothing compared to what was still to come.

On Tuesday it was announced (or maybe admitted would be a better term) that star forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz had left. The Argentine attacker left the team’s Singapore hotel on Monday night, said a statement on JDT’s Facebook page, and was to leave the club permanently.

“We would like to inform our fans that Jorge Pereyra Diaz had left the team’s hotel in Singapore at 12.00 midnight before the team departed for Vietnam for their AFC Cup match. His agent contacted us and informed of his intention to leave the club. The club has decided to respect the decision and let him go. We will look for a new foreign player replacement when the transfer window reopens in June.”

Such a statement was obviously going to get tongues wagging and fingers typing. It created more questions than answers.

It goes without saying that this was a problem. The striker is an important part of the JDT team after returning to the club he left in 2016 when he won the golden boot in the Malaysia Super League.

He then left on something of a sour note, demanding a higher salary after he and the club had worked well together. He also made some comments on social media. It was not the most acrimonious of football departures but it wasn’t the smoothest either.

Maybe JDT should never have taken Diaz back. There are obviously plenty of players who would be delighted to join the best team in Malaysia and one of the region’s best. But that is hindsight. Diaz brings goals and slots right into the team and he knows Malaysian football and the culture well. It was, in many ways, less risky than most signings.

Now he has gone again. There was obviously a lot of curiosity for the reasons why the player suddenly left. Soon after Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ) took to social media to give the club’s version of events – of course, the player may well have a different story. The claim is that the fitness coach had been fostering discord between players and coaches in a bid to try and keep his job when there was a coaching change. With the offender fired, Diaz, who was friends with the Brazilian, also left.

It sounds a little strange but then players leave for all kinds of reasons. We may soon hear what the player says or maybe we won’t.

Everyone in Malaysian football knows what TMJ has done for Johor. He built the club up to become dominant domestically and a force regionally. JDT are the best in the country on and off the pitch and can also hold their own in Asia in both fields.

So good a job did the Crown Prince of Johor do that he was the obvious candidate to take over as head of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM). Who else could sort out the much-maligned organisation? If TMJ couldn’t do it, nobody could.

Whether he has or not is for a different debate. In an ideal situation, the president of FAM, the man responsible for running the game in a football-loving country of almost 30 million people, would cut all ties with Johor.

That is not going to happen and that is something that fans have to live with. But it should not be too much to ask the boss not to get so publicly involved in JDT issues that could easily be dealt with by somebody else. TMJ does not need to deal with the issue regarding an individual player. There are PR, media and communications people that can handle this kind of stuff, they are trained to do so.

If TMJ really needs to stay connected with the club then so be it –it is not ideal but this is where we are at –yet he does not need to be so hands-on. He does not need to deal with every crisis. After years with the club, if he has not recruited competent people he trusts to sort this kind of thing out then perhaps he is not quite the man that he is made out to be.

It has been a tough week for JDT but FAM should be taking up too much of TMJ’s time for him not to delegate such stuff. It’s time for TMJ to take as big a step as possible back from the Malaysian champions.

