FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Thai football’s famous five Charyl Chappuis, Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan, Kawin Thamsatchanan and Mika Chunuonsee are up to both on and off the pitch.

Mika Chunuonsee – Bangkok United

It was a week to forget for defender Mika Chunuonsee as the Bangkok United man scored a late own-goal to allow Suphanburi to claw back a 2-2 draw.

Posting a rather ‘emo’ photo on Instagram, the Welsh-born Bangkok Angel was in a philosophical mood – going with the quote, “live, learn and keep on going”.

Sounds like the 28-year-old is ready to put things right when they face 11th-placed Ratchaburi this Sunday!

Chanathip Songkrasin – Consadole Sapporo

With the 2018 J-League season getting underway, Messi Jay’s sightseeing holiday is officially over. The attacking midfielder lasted 71 minutes and had a chance to equalise after being picked out by Consadole’s Yoshiaki Komai in the second half of the 1-0 defeat away to Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

The 24-year-old faced a familiar face in his side’s opening league match – coming head to head with Thai national teammate Teerasil Dangda. The Sanfrecce striker scored the only goal of the game with a textbook header in the 38th minute!

The Thai flavour is strong in the J-League this season, and Messi Jay paid homage by reposting a poster that celebrates the meeting between him and Teerasil.

Charyl Chappuis – Muangthong United

Kirins’ midfielder Chappuis is all smiles once again as his side bounced back with a 0-1 away win over Air Force Central. His teammate Jaja Coelho headed in the winner in the 29th minute to give Muangthong the lead and three points.

The 26-year-old Thai international decided to #treatyoself to a little time in the sun! Chappuis was spotted taking in the beach at the Luxe Baba Beach Club in Hua Hin.

But he does not have long for his mini-break as the Twin Qilins are set to take on 10th-placed Chiangrai this Saturday.

Kawin Thamsatchanan – OH Leuven

After being named in last week’s Team of the Week, the Kawiator was back in the OH Leuven’s Starting XI – starting his second match in a row.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper delivered another credible showing; earning a 1-1 draw for the Belgian Second Division side against 7th-placed Roeselare. Winger Nikola Storm put OHL in the driving seat early on in the 23th minute before opposing forward Alessandro Cerigioni stole a late leveller in added time.

The Thai international, who has 61 caps to his name, is clearly settling in to his new home. And the goalkeeper paid tribute to his host family, particularly Inez, who had gone out of her way to make him feel extra welcomed.

Theerathon Bunmathan – Vissel Kobe

Aum did not have to wait long for his first taste of J-League action as the left-back came on in the 74th minute for teammate So Fujitani in their opening 1-1 draw with Sagan Tosu.

Sagan’s Kyosuke Tagawa opened the scoring from the spot in the third minute, but Theerathon’s teammate Mike Havenaar struck in the 87th minute to give Kobe a point.

Early days in the J-League, but the 28-year-old seems to be adapting to his new team – displaying some clever touches and neat play on his debut.

Clearly missing his baby boy back home, the five-time Thai League 1 winner will have to put his emotions aside as he prepares to take on Shimizu S-Pulse this Saturday.