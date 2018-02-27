Carrasco opens up on China move

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco hopes his decision to swap Atletico Madrid for Chinese side Dalian Yifang won't see him lose his place with Belgium.

The winger, 24, is the latest player to leave the European stage for the Chinese Super League after he and Nicolas Gaitan signed from Atleti.

"My distance from the European continent does not mean that my ambition to participate in the World Cup is reduced," Carrasco said.

"I will make the necessary efforts to show the coach of the Belgian team that I am ready to participate in the World Cup in Russia this summer."

The former Monaco forward has three goals from 17 La Liga appearances so far this season, and will have to do enough in the CSL to compete for a starting spot with Belgium against Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, Napoli's Dries Mertens, and others.

"The Chinese championship is booming," Carrasco said. "The working conditions are excellent, the new infrastructures are modern and they are available for both players and fans. The level of play improves every season.

"I am very happy and eager to join my new teammates at Dalian Yifang in the coming days. The project and offer of the club are a great sign of confidence and respect, and represent an opportunity to develop my qualities and my future."

"Along with Hulk, [Ezequiel] Lavezzi, [Fabio] Capello and, of course, my friend [Axel] Witsel, I will contribute to the development of football in a country that is passionate about football.

"Beyond football, which remains my priority, this country also offers me the opportunity to develop personally and also on professional projects that are important to me."